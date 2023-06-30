Lafler sentenced in strangulation caseProsecutor defends length of prison time

Michael Lafler, right, confers with his attorney Anastase Markou during Lafler’s sentencing in St. Joseph County Circuit Court on July 23.

By Rick Cordes

C-N correspondent

Against a backdrop of protest, Michael Shane Lafler, 37, of Colon was sentenced to a minimum of 86 months in prison for the Oct. 15, 2021 strangulation of his girlfriend Chelsea Wallen, 33, of Colon.

St. Joseph County Circuit Court Judge Paul Statesman, in accordance with a no-contest plea bargain reached May 15, between Lafler, his attorney Anastase Markou, and St. Joseph County Prosecutor David Marvin, sentenced Laffler to 86 months to 15 years for involuntary manslaughter, and to 80 months to 10 years on a charge of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, the terms to be served concurrently.

Wallen family members and a host of supporters, many of whom were in the courtroom, had urged a much stiffer penalty for Lafler, posting “Justice for Chelsea” signs throughout the county with other signs stating “A Life for a Life.”

Police were called to Chelsea Wallen’s residence in Colon on the night of Oct. 15, 2021 and found Wallen unresponsive. A subsequent investigation revealed that Wallen and Lafler had had a violent argument, with drug possession involvement. An examination of Wallen showed trauma to her throat and with bruises elsewhere. Homicide charges were pressed against Lafler and he was jailed on a $1 million bond.

Addressing the court in an impassioned statement, Wallen’s mother Tammy said, “We have been forced to endure every parents’ worst nightmare. Now we have to accept the unacceptable. The person (prosecutor) who has all the power gives him( Lafler) this ridiculous plea.”

Marvin told the court that he’d spoken at length with Wallen’s family about possible charges and a potential plea bargain. “We did not believe he was guilty of the most serious charges” of open murder. In discussions with the family, Marvin said he had shown “love and respect.”

“Multiple circumstances could have resulted in the death of Chelsea,” Marvin said, alluding to evidence from the investigation into her death, including testimony from Lafler’s preliminary examination that indicated strangulation was the primary factor with drug involvement and Lafler’s intent being more difficult to identify.

“Mr. Lafler agreed to accept involuntary manslaughter,” Marvin reported. “He recognizes that he had a role in the death of Chelsea.”

Wallen’s mother told the court that Lafler, “took it upon himself to be judge, jury and executioner.”

Marvin, noting that this was this first murder trial as prosecutor, said that he’d agonized over the case and had come to some important conclusions. “All the community grief, the feelings of anger and revenge are on my shoulders. I’ve got to make sure that justice is done.”

Continuing, Marvin said that grief, anger and a desire for revenge are an emotional, not a legal basis for seeking justice. “I can only deal with facts.” He said he wasn’t willing to go to a jury trial given the facts of the case, which a jury might have found inconclusive or even favoring the defendant.

Stutesman, in explaining his sentencing, stated that this “was not a case of life without parole,” while noting that no matter what decision was made, “Someone was going to be disappointed. No matter what we do here, it won’t bring Chelsea back.”

The judge also noted that, without a plea bargain, there was a potential for a jury reaching a “not guilty” verdict.

Wallen is credited with 610 day served towards his sentencing total.