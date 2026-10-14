Landis gives report on status of South Haven housing

By James Windell

South Haven’s Assistant City Manager Michael Landis gave a housing update at the Committee of the Whole meeting on October 5, 2026

“I wanted to provide an update on where we’re at, what we’ve done, and some feedback we’ve received, not only from the community, but from the region and developers themselves,” Landis said to South Haven City Council members.

Landis began his report by discussing three housing projects currently under way.

“The SoHa Drift Lofts are under construction, and these are 45 market rate units,” Landis said. The SoHa Drift Lofts are located on 73rd and 1/2 Street, south of Phoenix Street.

The second housing unit he mentioned was Sunset Grove.

“These are approved by Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), and these are in the pre-construction phase,” he said. Sunset Grove is on M-140 near the Senior Services Center and will provide 42 affordable senior living units.

Lighthouse Ridge, Landis said, was the third housing development and it, too, has been approved by MSHDA, and is also in a pre-construction phase. “These are 52 affordable units on 73rd Street, closer to the M-43 side of the township,” Landis said. “South Haven Township continues to be a strong partner as it relates to bringing more living units here to the South Haven region.”

Landis also updated council members on the efforts of Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids. Dwelling Place, he announced, has submitted an application for the October round of MSHDA funding for the Overton development.

“Additionally, I learned this afternoon,” Landis said, “that they were successful in getting a minority partner at 25 percent, and they’re going to be working with Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity, so that’s another great addition that they didn’t have the last time they applied. So, we’re optimistic, but we won’t hear about a funding announcement until January 27, 2027, and we’ll update everyone as that information becomes available.”

The assistant city manager also told city council members that staff has been building strong relationships with different developers from Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio, and understanding what drives the investment into a region, the decisions that they make across communities, and how staff can help develop the relationships and make things achievable at the local level.

“Additionally, we’ve been working closely with MSHDA in regional business development through our Community Development Block Program and execution of that,” he said. “We should hopefully have a update on that at the next meeting, where we’ll have MarketOne come in and talk a little bit more about where we are and what we’re doing on that.”

Landis said that of great importance is density and diversity in housing. “This has been echoed time and again from all of our different meetings,” he said. “The greater the density and the mix of housing types support more attainable housing at prices people can afford…Focusing on creating a range of housing options will help make it so people can afford to be here at various income levels. For many households, renting currently is way more attainable than homeownership.”

Landis pointed out that the City has very few large marketable tracts of land. “Overton still remains our best option as it relates to a significant housing development to target our AMI [Average Median Income] that we’re looking to give options. But continuing to grow and strengthen relationships with our townships, with local partners, with regional developers is a way that we’re going to be able to get something more impactful on a larger scale. We have to position ourselves here at the city to be matchmakers for those property owners and those housing developers.”

As he closed his remarks, Landis said that he was looking for feedback from the city council.

City Councilman Tom Capps said that he saw the Green Street property as a “great option.” He explained that the property where South Haven Public Schools currently has administrative offices may be available in the future when new offices are built.

Capps said that this would be an ideal spot for housing for teachers. He added that it would be a great recruiting tool for the school district if they could offer housing in this location.

The city council members seemed to be in general agreement with Capps that housing on the Green Street property has great potential for housing for teachers.

Councilwoman Mary Hosley and other council members indicated the need for a joint meeting between the City Council and the Planning Commission to reduce the number of reviews.

Council members concluded the meeting by indicating that more data is needed, particularly as to the salaries of teachers, police officers, and fire fighters to have a better sense of what kind of housing they could afford.