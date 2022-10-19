Lanett police seek suspects involved in mass shooting

On October 13, 2022, at approximately 9:41pm officers received a call to 1912 50th Avenue SW Lanett, AL, in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival officers determined that there were 6 people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical treatment was provided by Lanett Fire and EMS, East Alabama Fire and EMS, East Alabama Medical Center EMS, and Huguley Fire Department and persons transported to multiple different hospitals for further treatment.

Investigators located a secondary scene nearby that was related to the initial call.

The case remains under investigation by the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to contact Lanett PD at 334-644-2146. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867 or online at www.215stop.com.