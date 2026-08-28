Exhibitor Katelyn Dargus, front left, won the Large Animal Showmanship Sweepstakes at the Berrien County Youth Fair during competition on Saturday. Youths who exhibit large animals such as swine, horses, cows, llamas, and sheep, for example, are asked to exhibit a variety of different animals that are not their own during the competition. Exhibitor Drew George, front right, took second place. Emeliah Teachworth took third place, Camille Lozmack took fourth place, Taylor Truman took fifth place, Madalynn Schmidt took sixth place, and Brycen Marsh took seventh place in the contest.

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