Large turnout for Art Fest and Color Run

“MI Art Fest,” featuring “Color Run,” was held July 10 in downtown Sturgis.

Other attractions included a rock-climbing wall, trackless train and monster truck rides, a car cruise-in, “make and take” at Open Door Gallery, live music by Moon Howler and other local musicians and a showing of “Moana 2.”

About 130 people registered to participate in color run, said Ryan Conrad, downtown event coordinator.

Overall, the festival was a success, Conrod said.

“It was a great turnout, and we continue to enjoy growing this annual event,” he said.

Art Fest continued the 2026 series presented by Sturgis Downtown Development Authority. The next event is “Gran Baile,” set for Aug. 1.

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