Late-night garage fire spreads to home in Saugatuck Twp

Photo Credit: STFD Photographer Erin Wilkinson

Multiple fire departments responded late Wednesday night to a structure fire at a residence in the 6000 block of 126th Avenue in Saugatuck Township.

Allegan County Central Dispatch received the initial report at approximately 11:29 p.m. on August 19, 2026, with the caller reporting a garage fire. During the emergency call, dispatchers were advised that the nearby residence was beginning to catch fire as the blaze spread from the detached structure.

Fire units arriving on scene reported that the garage was fully engulfed in flames, with fire extending to the side of the home. Incident command was established shortly after crews arrived and a coordinated response was initiated.

According to dispatch records, all occupants had safely evacuated the residence prior to firefighters’ arrival, and no injuries were reported among residents or emergency responders.

The Saugatuck Township Fire District led the response with mutual-aid assistance from the Fennville, Ganges, Graafschap, and Hamilton Fire Departments, along with Life EMS Ambulance. Firefighters worked through the night to contain the blaze, protect the residence, and extinguish remaining hot spots. The incident was brought under control shortly after 1:00 a.m., with crews remaining on scene for overhaul and cleanup operations.

The cause of the fire remains

Responding Agencies

Saugatuck Township Fire District

Fennville Fire Department

Ganges Fire Department

Graafschap Fire Department

Hamilton Fire Department

Life EMS Ambulance

Allegan County Central Dispatch