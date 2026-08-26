Late-night garage fire spreads to home in Saugatuck Twp

Multiple fire departments responded late Wednesday night to a structure fire at a residence in the 6000 block of 126th Avenue in Saugatuck Township.
Allegan County Central Dispatch received the initial report at approximately 11:29 p.m. on August 19, 2026, with the caller reporting a garage fire. During the emergency call, dispatchers were advised that the nearby residence was beginning to catch fire as the blaze spread from the detached structure.
Fire units arriving on scene reported that the garage was fully engulfed in flames, with fire extending to the side of the home. Incident command was established shortly after crews arrived and a coordinated response was initiated.
According to dispatch records, all occupants had safely evacuated the residence prior to firefighters’ arrival, and no injuries were reported among residents or emergency responders.
The Saugatuck Township Fire District led the response with mutual-aid assistance from the Fennville, Ganges, Graafschap, and Hamilton Fire Departments, along with Life EMS Ambulance. Firefighters worked through the night to contain the blaze, protect the residence, and extinguish remaining hot spots. The incident was brought under control shortly after 1:00 a.m., with crews remaining on scene for overhaul and cleanup operations.
The cause of the fire remains
Responding Agencies
- Saugatuck Township Fire District
- Fennville Fire Department
- Ganges Fire Department
- Graafschap Fire Department
- Hamilton Fire Department
- Life EMS Ambulance
- Allegan County Central Dispatch