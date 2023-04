Lawrence names 2023 honor students

Lawrence High School Class of 2023 Honor Students were recently named. They include, Summa Cum Laude, from left, Allison Henderson, Adrianna Remelts and Madeline Madsen; Magna Cum Laude, from left, Kyler Winkler, Matthew Juriga, Alexandria Robles, Riley Sinkler, John Schuman, and Jack McLemore; Cum Laude students include from left, Landon Gironda, Addison Gendron, and Elizabeth Redfern.

Photos courtesy/Lawrence Public Schools