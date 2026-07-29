Lawrence Township voters will have two proposals on the August Primary ballot

One is a renewal of the .5 mills for Lawrence Township Senior Services. The millage collected provides programs, activities, and resources that support wellness, social connection and community engagement for older adults. All regular senior services are provided at no cost and programs are coordinated by unpaid volunteers.

Kim Thompson and Judy Janssen co-chair a committee of dedicated volunteers and are both former Lawrence Township Board clerks. Per Thompson, Lawrence Township took over the administration of local senior services after being unhappy with the lack of support and programs provided by Van Buren Senior Services and the high administrative costs that resulted. The township pledged that if voters approved of a local millage, that all regular services would be free and no administrative costs would be assessed. The township has kept that promise (the only township in the county with $0 admin costs) and continues to offer many free services including:

· Wednesday Game Days card games, dice games, dominos, board games.

· Lunch and Bingo on the second and fourth Mondays of each month (including home delivered lunches for those that are housebound). Scheduled speakers from the Lawrence Public Schools, Lawrence Branch of the Van Buren District Library, Lawrence Township Emergency Services (including smoke detectors, fire extinguisher inspections), speakers for hearing or visually impaired, and many other services. Bountiful lunches catered by April’s Teapot Dome with over 100 served each meal.

· Monthly activities (this year included Van Buren County Historical Society museum, Kalamazoo Growlers baseball game, Saugatuck dune buggy ride, Shipshewana Blue Gate dinner and play, Cranes Apple Orchard, Horrocks lunch and shopping, Casino bus trip, Christmas musical with tour of Christmas lights).

All monthly activities include lunch or dinner.

· Craft Classes

· Coordination for special longer trips, including this year 6 days 5 nights to Branson, Missouri (trip costs paid by the individuals)

Thompson said that many have provided feedback regarding the difference Lawrence Township Senior Services has made to their lives…trips they could never have done due to cost or lack of dependable transportation, the loneliness that has been interrupted by the gathering of fellow seniors, meals they could not have afforded, places they would never have been able to go to. “It is very humbling to hear how very grateful they are and to hear how some had never been to a play, until we were able to provide the ability for them to go with a group from their own community.”

All the senior services provided by Lawrence Township are fully funded by the millage.

If the renewal is not passed, all services will end in December.

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