Lawton fire destroys 2-story home

A fire at 305 Bitely, Lawton, Sunday, Jan. 29, destroyed this two-story home, according to Lawton Fire Department Chief Kevin Cook. Firefighters responded to the scene at approximately 4:45 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the second floor. Firefighters brought the blaze under control approximately an hour later. The fire remains under investigation, according to Cook. A homeowner sought his own treatment for smoke inhalation at a local hospital, according to Cook. Also assisting at the scene were members of the Lawton Police Department, Lawton Quick Response Team, and Van Buren Emergency Medical Services (VBEMS).

Courier-Leader photo/Paul Garrod