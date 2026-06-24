Lawton’s Brittany Rathbun as 2026 Village Clerk of the Year

MAMC President Lisa Lawitzke, left, and Michigan’s Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie, right, present the 2026 Village Clerk of the Year award to Village of Lawton Clerk Brittany Rathbun.

The Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks (MAMC) has named Village of Lawton Clerk Brittany Rathbun as the organization’s 2026 Village Clerk of the Year.

Rathbun began her career with the Village of Lawton in 2022. In addition to serving as Village Clerk, she holds many other duties as well. These include Human Resources and Payroll Administrator; and insurance and worker’s compensation coordinator. She is also responsible for employee benefits, and cash receipting.

She is also responsible for financial reconciliations for the Lawton Fire Department.

Rathbun obtained her MiPMC designation after completing the Clerk’s Institute. She is a member of the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks and the International Institute of Municipal Clerks. She is also a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and the Southwest Michigan SHRM chapter. She regularly attends conferences to further her knowledge of the Clerk profession.

As the Village of Lawton’s first full-time Clerk in several years, Rathbun has expanded this position in many ways. She has assisted residents, employees and elected officials alike through dissemination of pertinent materials on legislation and parliamentary procedure. She has compiled a county-wide contact list and created a shared email network of Clerks, to foster a network of support and education, and she has also coordinated vital training courses for Staff and Council members, along with their families.

Rathbun is committed to assisting her community and takes the initiative to make improvements within the Village Office. She also recognizes the value in supporting and sharing knowledge with other Michigan Clerks, strengthening the profession.

Rathbun was nominated by Mattawan Village Clerk Jolie Storm-Artis.

“Clerk Rathbun’s contributions to the profession are exemplary and her efforts have not gone unnoticed, and the MAMC wants to thank her for her years of service to her community and to the Association,” according to a press release.

The award was presented on June 18, at the MAMC Annual Conference, held at the Radisson Plaza Hotel & Suites, in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Michigan’s Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie addressed the crowd of clerks and presented the award.

The MAMC is a professional organization that exists to promote, enhance, and encourage the professional development and standing of municipal clerks through cooperation, communication, education and training by utilizing seminars, institutes and meetings; to promote and encourage improvement of methods and procedures of duties performed by clerks; and to address legislative matters relating to the municipal clerk’s responsibilities.

Of the eight states that administer elections on the local level, Michigan is one of the largest with approximately 280 city clerks and 1,240 township clerks. Michigan’s elections system is administered by more than 1,603 county and local election officials, making it one of the most decentralized in the nation. Additionally, there are more than 250 village clerks in Michigan, who are also represented by the MAMC.