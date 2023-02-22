Learn about Saugatuck police March 6

Residents and business owners are invited to learn more about policing in Saugatuck Monday, March 6, in Saugatuck High School, 401 Elizabeth St., from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

City council members and Saugatuck Public Schools parents Lauren Stanton will join the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department, which oversees policing both in Saugatuck city and township, will sponsor and host the session.

Guests will have an opportunity to meet and talk with deputies who protect the town and hear more about the services they provide. Stanton and Gardner will welcome participants from 6 to 6:10 p.m., setting forth meeting objectives and ground rules.

From 6:10 to 6:30 MikeLarsen from the sheriff’s department will introduce deputies, local leadership and update residents on police business and metrics here.

From 6:30 to 7:20 p.m. there will be question-and-answer session and open discussion, prior to adjournment. All are welcome to attend.