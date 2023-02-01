Legendary coach honored by former players, fans

By Pamela Whitlow

Correspondent

The LaFayette Bulldog community came together to recognize, honor, and celebrate legendary and former LaFayette High School Basketball Coach John T Woody on Friday night for being inducted into the 2023 AHSAA Sports Hall of Fame.

Not only was Coach Woody being recognized, but The LaFayette Bulldogs 2023 basketball players & cheerleaders seniors were recognized that night as well. Additionally, JPP Middle School decided to recognize their 8th grade basketball players and cheerleaders as they will be moving on to the high school.

And of course, the anxiousness of the night was the big rivalry game between 5A 24-0 undefeated Valley Rams and the 2A Bulldogs.

The crowd chanted and screamed as Coach Woody came down out of the stands and made his way onto the John T Woody Basketball Court, while his coaching career stats were being announced by one of his former basketball players Dion Simpson. Simpson and his brother Chris Simpson spearheaded this special occasion.

Coach Woody’s former players like Morris (Moe) Finley, Cedric Drake, Qua Boyd and many more came out to show their support.

Coach Woody was surprised. The teary eyes of emotions were all over his face as he was showered with memorable gifts.

JOHN WOODY stats:

The longtime boys’ basketball coach at LaFayette High School, now 72, was born and raised in Chambers County. He graduated from Lanier High School of Lanett in 1969 and Jacksonville State University in 1977. He also earned a masters at Auburn.

Following an outstanding high school and collegiate career, he began teaching at Lafayette High School in 1975 – where he remained until his retirement in 2011.

He served as head softball coach from 1975-1985, was an assistant girls’ basketball coach, boys’ JV basketball coach and varsity assistant coach during that same time span.

In 1987, he became head boys’ basketball coach – beginning a legendary run that included 14 area titles, five Elite 8 or regional appearances, three trips to the Final Four state tourney and two state titles (1989 and 2002) – and one as an assistant (1986). After his retirement, the court at LaFayette High School was named John T. Woody Court in his honor.

The quiet and calm coach was a strong disciplinarian who consistently earned a reputation for putting life lessons ahead of winning at all costs, compiled a 435-234 record in his basketball head-coaching career.

He directed the LaFayette girls to their first region title, and he guided the LaFayette JV team to a 147-25 record over nine seasons with three undefeated teams and a 53-game JV winning streak.

He was twice named the Class 3A State Coach of the Year and the overall State Coach of the Year in 2002

He has continued to be active in the recreation program at LaFayette and is has also served his church as Junior Sunday School Superintendent.