Legends Camp finishes two-day event

Former Detroit Lions and NFL players sign autographs during the Legends camp.

By John Raffel

Correspondent

CLARE — It was an unusual heat wave which hit the area this week and affected the turnouts, somewhat, at the sixth annual Detroit Lions Legends champ at Clare’s football Field on Wednesday and Thursday, July 15-16.

Among the attendees on Wednesday was 9-year-old Haley Crowley of Lake Isabella.

“I like how they nice the coaches are and how they explained things very well,” she said.

Crowley said she enjoyed opportunities to run the ball and catch passes.

Kristen Blackburn is the Event Coordinator for the JC Youth Foundational and Legends Camp, headed by Jeff Chadwick.

She said there were 147 registered for today and 116 youngsters showed up at Wednesday’s event which ended early because of the heat. Blackburn was hoping for more on Thursday.

“We’re hoping we don’t have to end it early,” Blackburn said. “We have an athletic trainer that also works with the Detroit Lions current players. As an athletic trainer, he knows a lot about heat indexes and safety. We take all the precautions”

Former Lions and other NFL players who attended the Legends camp were Ross Weaver, Mark Schmidt, Chadwick, Scott Conover, Alan Hughes, Jimmy Williams, Corey Schlesinger, Eric Hipple and Jitter Fields.

“This year it’s way hotter than it’s been in any other year,,”Blackburn. “We have another set of kids coming. They come from all over the state.”