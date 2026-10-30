Lenn Reid honored for years of service to Albion

Calhoun County Commissioner Gary Tompkins presents a proclamation honoring Albion City Council Member Lenn Reid during the Oct. 5 City Council meeting.

By Maggie LaNoue, Contributing Writer

Albion City Council Member Lenn Reid was recognized for her public service during the Oct. 5 City Council meeting, when Calhoun County Commissioner Gary Tompkins presented a proclamation honoring her contributions to the community.

Reid, who represents Precinct 2, is not seeking another term on the council. The proclamation, dated Sept. 19, recognizes her work in education, civic leadership, mentoring and community service.

Tompkins recalled that when he was newly elected to county office, Reid was among the people who helped him become familiar with Albion.

He said she welcomed him and invited him to Holland Park to show him the planned improvements and the work underway there. Her willingness to introduce him to the community helped him understand local needs and feel at home in his new role.

“When I first came on the scene, you welcomed me with open heart,” Tompkins told Reid.

The proclamation notes that Reid has lived in Albion for 68 years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Michigan State University and continued her studies at Western Michigan University. She taught in Albion and Battle Creek public schools.

Her community involvement includes serving as chairperson of the Holland Park Transformation Committee and as a past president of the NAACP. She has also mentored Albion College students and contributed leadership through the Calhoun County Land Bank and the Albion Planning Commission.

The proclamation also describes Reid’s vision for Albion as a community that values its young people and seniors, encourages residents to work together and respects differences of opinion.

Tompkins acknowledged the challenges of serving in public office, including difficult decisions and phone calls. He said council members share a central purpose of making Albion a better place.

During the presentation, Tompkins expressed his admiration for Reid’s contributions to Albion, saying he hoped his own public service could have even a fraction of the impact hers has had.