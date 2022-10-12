Lets not rush in to LHS, Valley merger

By Mike Wilcox

I may be a day late and a dollar short, but LaFayette High School ought not merge with Valley. In my mind they are too far apart geographically and culturally.

Back in the day when I was attending high school there was a major push to consolidate the small school I attended with the larger school in the town next to us. My daddy, who was county commissioner at the time, was opposed to this move and convinced enough voters to squash the consolidation.

Unlike back then, I know it is the current rage to consolidate schools in many areas. Heck one can save a ton of money by doing so, and for many, money trumps all other considerations.

But I don’t want this to be the case in LaFayette for several reasons. First LaFayette High School has a heralded and proud tradition. LaFayette graduates return to their alma mater year after year to partake in homecoming activities. More so than at any other school I know of. They have many graduates who have went on to college and made it big in the world of academics and business.

Beyond that, the rich tradition of Bulldog football and basketball stands out. A trophy case full of state and regional titles make the Bulldogs one of the most outstanding athletic schools in the state. That tradition will go away once LaFayette merges with Valley.

Athletics however are only a small part of the equation. Valley is a long way from LaFayette, the center of the County. Those in the far northern, eastern or western parts of the county will have to travel a great distance to get to school. Those taking a school bus may sit on it an hour to and another hour from school to get home.

It is true that a single high school campus will be much more attractive and offer so much more for students, but really, are those amenities as important as what a student can get from being involved in a smaller school environment? Is the education any better? I doubt it.

I also worry about the town of LaFayette. The high school is a focal point for the community. Many folks drive into the town and patronize the businesses because they are utilizing the high school. Once the high school leaves, will people still come into town? Some will, but others won’t.

Maybe I am much ado about nothing, but I also fear that the courthouse and adjoining county buildings may follow the high school to Valley. LaFayette would qualify as a ghost town if that were to happen. Overcoming those losses would be a mighty challenge for the fine citizens of LaFayette.

I think the prudent course of action would be to stand back and give this merger more thought. I know many of us in Chambers County want to charge forward and get this done- particularly the school board and consultants they have hired.

But I ask you to think again. There are more important aspects than saving money. The students, their wellbeing and the community of LaFayette are much more important.