Life as Performance Art

Did you feel the pinch from the latest round of spikes in the price of gasoline? You’re not alone. Or, maybe it is not as much of a pinch as the searing pain of someone is bearing down and tightening the screws on Vise grip pliers applied to that portion of the anatomy where the person meets the chair seat. It isn’t just the cost of gas, but the steady rise in grocery prices and just about everything. It is the sinking feeling, “No matter how hard I try. I can’t keep up, much less get ahead.” You think you’ve’ got it bad now? Just wait until the heating season slithers in under the door.

That is why I was not surprised when I heard people say that they were “going dark” for Halloween. It is too expensive, and the future is too uncertain. The price of candy has skyrocketed this year. Treats and decorations have to be eliminated from the household budget of many families. The cutbacks are not easy; people are saving and budgeting for a gloomy future. They decided, no matter how disappointing, to stand down this year. With deep sadness they will say, “We just can’t afford it.”

With the mid-term elections about three weeks away, the candidates have been throwing around harsh labels like they were hand grenade, blaming the other party for our financial misery. They warn that if “that party” and “those people” are elected, the country will collapse.

The reality is that life has never been easy, especially for the employees, working class, farmers and agricultural employees, women, minorities, and others. It has been a constant theme, with numerous variations.

Until the Industrial Age in Europe, the vast majority of farmers never owned their land. They leased it, usually four to ten acres, from the local nobility. Each year they had to hope that their landlord would renew the lease and not toss them out on their ear.

In the mid-1800s, Father Francis Pierz came to America as a missionary priest and soon began writing pamphlets encouraging Germans to immigrate. He wrote of rich farmland that they could buy for $1.25 an acre, and as much as they wanted. He extolled the other virtues of this country. Father Pierz and others like him offered hope and implanted a dream. The result was people came by hundreds of thousands, with many moving to the Upper Midwest.

That was what made immigration to the United States so attractive: the hope and dream of a fresh start. An individual, once they arrived here, could buy their land, build their house, acquire machinery and livestock, and participate in what became known as the American Dream. In a word, they were participating in capitalism. Just as exciting was that they could vote for their own officials, and perhaps even run for office.

They said goodbye to family members they would never see again, to their homes and communities, to risk their life crossing the ocean. Many bought land and began farming, surmounting one challenge after another, from bad weather to prairie fire, insect infestations, and serious illnesses. When things were tough, those who clung to the dream would say, “Better days ahead,” and get on with their work.

It worked well until the Industrial Revolution which came about primarily because bankers such as JP Morgan and others, sold millions of dollar’s worth of bonds to wealthy Europeans. That money came here to finance the factories, transportation, and related industries. We would not be a prosperous country without them. However, in less than twenty years about 20 men held almost complete control, a monopoly, over American industry. They ran the national economy for their own profit.

By the 1880s, things were out of hand and unbalanced. Congress passed the Sherman Act in 1890 to regulate large monopolies, but it was toothless. When Theodore Roosevelt became President conditions changed. The industrialists and bankers were livid with his reforms. When JP Morgan visited TR in the White House, he genially said, “I’ll send over my men to talk to your men and we’ll work this out.” TR’s response was basically, “forget-about-it.”

The reason for this sudden change was the result of TR reading the works of writers such as Ida Tarbell of McClure’s Magazine and the novelist Sinclair Lewis, best known for “The Jungle,” which told the tale of the employees in the meat packing business. There were many others like them.

Capitalism is one thing, and I believe it is a good thing. Before 1900, it had become rampant capitalism that was out of hand. The emphasis is on the word “rampant.”

Roosevelt made great changes, but his successors (Taft, Wilson, Harding, Coolidge, and Hoover) undid most of the legislation. Coolidge, for example, took great pride, in reducing the federal budget for regulatory agencies such as the Department of the Interior. When the Mississippi River flooded in 1927, and hundreds of thousands of people were homeless, he callously said relief was the responsibility of the states, not the federal government.

Only one Cabinet member, Commerce secretary Herbert Hoover, even bothered to visit the area. That led to his election to the Oval Office the following year. Surprisingly, the man who had kept Europe from starving in 1918/1919 refused to do anything to help Americans when the Great Depression began in 1929. Conditions worsened because capitalism was again running rampant. In 1932, he was defeated by Franklin D Roosevelt.

FDR took on the financial chaos in his first “One Hundred Days” when he created Social Security, the Civilian Conservation Corp, regulated the banks and the stock exchanges, and authorized the Works Progress Administration. Among other tasks, the WPA created the Writers Project that sent writers to all 48 states to tell Americans about the history, people, and scenic wonders. Their books were inexpensive and they inspired people. In turn, it led to thousands of people being hired to build roads.

His opponents howled in anger. He was a socialist!

No, he was not. He remained committed to capitalism but he recognized that a nation is only a truly good nation when it cares for its people. In practical terms, it meant a capitalist nation could, and should, engage in and finance important social actions.

He followed up on that ethos in 1944, well before the end of the second World War, when he ordered the military to work out a plan to help returning men and women in uniform to go to college, trade schools, and buy affordable housing. It was known as the GI Bill, and it with us today, a primary incentive for men and women who enlist. Yes, it was expensive, but not nearly as expensive as having several million unemployed veterans turned loose to fend for themselves.

Hungry people, unemployed, and with their hopes for a future dashed, become angry. It is only a short step before they become a mob, and a mob evolves into revolution. Capitalism works only when it has a heart.

It seems that the current administration has forgotten the idealism of TR and FDR and reverted to rampant capitalism. The wealthy are becoming wealthier, industry is being consolidated at the expense of the workers. Meanwhile, health care, benefits for the elderly and those in need, are being reduced and threatened with even more cutbacks to pay for military adventurism.

This year we were told it is a small price to pay.

It is parallel to what Marie Antoinette infamously said about how if the French peasants couldn’t afford bread they should eat cake. We know how that worked out for her. The same thing happened to the Czar in 1917, when his lack of care for his subjects became the Russian Revolution. Or when Mussolini told his fellow Italians to sacrifice more for the glory of Fascist Italy.

They, and others, treated people as if they were expendable. Again, we return to FDR’s belief that a nation is a good nation only when it cares for those in need. That is what we still believe today.

The situation in American is not nearly as dire as France, Russia, Italy, and elsewhere, but people are hurting. The price of gasoline and the rising prices of groceries is painful. Add to that the cost of medical care and the reduction of benefits. Then, compound that by what will surely be much higher heating bills this winter. Add to that the news that AI may put millions of Americans out of work, perhaps killing billions of people, and it is scary.

It is not that Halloween candy is too expensive; it is the sense of personal failure, that ‘I can’t afford to put smiles on children’s faces.’ That sinking feeling has led people to rise up in anger in the past. We don’t need to do that now or in the future.

Like this: Like Loading…