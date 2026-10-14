Life as Performance Art

The writer, commentator, and social critic, Fran Lebowitz is something of an acquired taste, best taken in small doses. She is a fascinating person, controversial, sarcastic, and not afraid of speaking her mind. She grew up in a Jewish household, became an atheist at the age of 7, and was sent to an Episcopal high school. One day, she claims, the headmaster woke up, decided, “She’s not our type,” and expelled her on the grounds of “nonspecific surliness.”

Recently, I came across her newest podcast where she began, “The closest thing to a human being is a book. I know, people think it is a dog, but they are wrong. It is a book. The closest thing to being a god is to write a book.” She went on to explain that writing a book, and by extension, almost anything else we do, is an act of creation, just as God created the universe and all that is in it.

At first, that might seem like a very radical, even sacrilegious remark, but I believe there is great truth in it. Just as the Creation Story tells of how God created everything, a writer starts with nothing. Then an idea crosses their mind. If it stays a while, the story begins to come into existence. It is the plot, characters, setting, narration, and more. The writer struggles to create it, keeping in mind Churchill’s belief that everyone wants to write, everyone wants to have written something, but no one likes doing the actual work of writing.

That is exactly what happens every week with the Allegan County News. Sometimes Mr. Wilcox gives an assignment to a reporter: go investigate this and write an article. Far more often that the writer who hears or sees something of potential interest to Mr. Wilcox and the readers. If all goes according to plan, the writer does the research, then begins writing and re-writing and re-writing, self-editing, and a final draft. It gets published.

That is the process, whether it is a short column or a long fiction or non-fiction book. Some writers, like Garrison Keillor, makes it look easy. It is hard work. Other writers, such as the late historian David McCullough, have their own space devoted solely to writing. His method was to put notes and pictures on a wall, use map tacks to hold string in place as he connects one idea to the next.

When I settle in to working on a new mystery it generally begins when someone says something or I see something that sparks an idea. After that, I walk and start working on the plot and some of the twists. Then comes the hard part, sitting down and writing.

Whatever the method, it is still an act of creating something, and Ms Lebowitz compares it to the work of the gods.

In the podcast, she moves from writing to something far more intense: the reading of private letters. She explains the best ones are hand-written, slowly done, meticulously created. To read the letters of an individual is to be transported into the creative process. Often, those letters reveal even more truths and insights than are found in their published works.

For example, she quoted an 1881 letter from a fan to Oscar Wilde, asking the writer to explain why he believes art must be useless.

Pause there for a moment. Art as something useless? Impossible! Wrong! Or so we think. After all, we have wandered through museums and galleries, and we are aware that some paintings have huge price tags associated with them. A few are truly priceless. How can he claim art is useless and has no value?

Wilde believed that the only value of art is to create a mood. “It is not meant to instruct or to influence action in any way. It should never be just a financial investment. If the contemplation of a work of art is followed by action of any kind or ulterior motive, it has no true value.”

Again, we pause and think and reflect. How many times have parents joyfully put a child’s squiggles, finger painting, or first piece of art under magnets on the refrigerator door? Later, it is taken down and often stored as something of great value. Why? The sight of it, whether when it was first brought home, or decades later, brings us into the mood of great love between parent and child, memories of joy and sadness, or sometimes hard work. Years later, it brings to mind childhood, excitement, fun, tears, and every other emotion or mood that can possibly be associated with that piece.

That truth extends from a child’s finger-painting to the acknowledged great paintings of the world. For example, one of my favorite paintings is “The Magpie” painted during the winter of 1868/69 in Normandy, France by Claude Monet. Today it is in the D’Orsay Museum in Paris, returned to a gallery after extensive cleaning. It is a rural winter scene with lots of snow on the hedgerow and gate, and the farmhouse further to the rear. On the gate sits a small black magpie.

Pat and I saw it every time we visited Paris, and for the past few years I have used reproductions as our Christmas card. What I have noticed over the years is that my response to the painting has changed because I “read into” it my own changing moods. That, I believe is the whole purpose of art. We look at a piece, study it, and open our heart and mind to what it is teaching us. Another time when we look at the same painting or drawing, we see it differently. The painting has not changed, but we have, and that alone changes our perspective.

There are, unfortunately, those who take Wilde’s statement about the value of performing and visual arts at face value. There are those who would happily ban books they don’t like or even burn them. To be charitable, perhaps they have never read a book, or taken pleasure in being challenged by the author.

Or perhaps they are true philistines who eagerly destroy any painting they do not like. Sometimes it is because the critic claims they are ‘too religious’ or too modern and abstract. They want to be the self-appointed arbiter of what others can read or see.

The real challenge comes from those who believe subjects such as literature, the humanities, music, and art are not essential in our schools. Often, their claim is that they are too expensive. These classes are dismissed because they “enrichment” classes that serve no practical purpose. They are usually the first to go when there must be financial cutbacks. It is a hideous mistake.

When someone first picks up a pencil to write or draw, a paintbrush, sits at a potter’s wheel, or on a piano bench they instantly begin learning a wealth of information that ultimately affects their thought processes, fine muscle skills in their hands, curiosity, and creativity. Ultimately, they return those gifts to the people around them. Society as a whole benefits. As the late radio host Arthur Godfrey famously said, “A kid blowing on a tuba isn’t going to throw a brick through a plate glass window.”

One of the best examples comes from when Frank Lloyd Wright’s mother gave him Frederick Froebel’s “Gifts and Presentations.” The first was a wooden ball, then a block, a triangle, and so one. The child played with the ball, talked about its physical qualities, and what could be done with it. Then it was a ball and block together, and how they were similar and different. It continued through the set. All of it was a preparation for later in life.

For Wright, those childhood lessons were transposed to his career as an architect. Old style Victorian frills were replaced by straight lines, clean curves, and an emphasis on space. Froebel’s influence is exhibited in all of his designs.

So, we ask the question: Is art important even if it seemingly has no intrinsic value, and the answer is a resounding “Yes!”