Life as Performance Art

The late Sam Campbell wrote about October in a chapter in Nature’s Message, he called, “When the Red Imps Play.” The imps are the mythical beings who, under the direction of the equally mythic Jack Frost, get out their brushes to paint the leaves in vibrant colors.

In Lucy Maud Montgomery’s books, Anne of Green Gables she has her main character, Anne, sigh and tell her friends, “I would hate t live in a world without October.” She was right, you know. What could be as exciting and dramatic as a forest in bright colors under a Carolina blue sun? It lasts for only a few days, and then it is gone for another year.

Not that long ago, October was the month when baseball came to an end, and the Yankees beat the Brooklyn Dodgers (yet again) in the World Series, even if only American teams played. It was the month of professional football, when newcomers like Mike Ditka were playing and Bronco Nagursky was already fading from gridiron memory. Meanwhile, auto dealers around the country were inviting potential customers into their showrooms to see the latest models.

The month’s holidays began with Columbus Day, in an age when it was fully observed before political correctness. We smirked at “In 1492 Columbus sailed the ocean blue.” He did, but we laughed because in Minnesota we knew he was just a Johnny-come-lately who arrived centuries after our Viking ancestors arrived. Our Scandinavian ancestors did not boast about ‘discovery’ because they met the original settlers who had been here for thousands of years. So just why, we wondered, should Chris get a national holiday for having gotten turned around and confused, thinking he had found India.

If the government wanted to give us a day off from school, well and good, but we would do our real celebrating in church basement fellowship halls as we applied fork to lutefisk. Lutefisk, that wonderful lye-soaked cod (repeated rinsed to remove the poison) that quivered on the platter like jelly and had a smell that would make eyes water and take the roses off the wallpaper.

Some older gent, probably by the name of Ole, said he’d heard Arthur Godfrey on the radio say that more and more people were eating something called ‘pizza pie.’ The others nearby, all agreed with a guttural “Yah, fur sure” that this pizza pie concoction would never replace lutefisk.

October, that joyous of months, was when screens were taken off the windows and replaced with heavy wooden storms. It wasn’t so bad on the ground level, but changing screens and storms on the second floor meant going up and down a ladder, storm in hand, trying to balance and get it into place, and then butterfly fasteners turned, all without falling.

October, that joyous month when the coal furnace was finally “fired up” for the season to keep us warm. The bin was full; the clinkers from the last fire of the previous season were hauled out. It didn’t work so well in the morning when bare feet touched a cold floor, and making the urgency from getting to the “small room” all the more important.

It was the month when members of the local fire department turned up at elementary schools to warn us of the danger of playing with matches, and the importance of practicing fire safety. We had a fire drill, lining up in order to go outside for a few minutes. It wasn’t much, but it was more fun than the Duck and Cover choreography just in case the Ruskies dropped the big one. They doled out plastic badges and made us promise to help Smokey the Bear in preventing forest fires, to be careful around fire, and to uphold and defend the Constitution.

All of that fire safety was perfectly timed for raking leaves. Raking, not blowing, old fashioned hard work of raking.

Many of us are of an age that we remember when burning leaves was perfectly legal and an acceptable rite of autumn. Growing up we had 52 oak trees on our lawn, all of them leaves that turned brown and dropped onto the lawn. My sister and I had our very own rakes, and our job was to rake them into one big pile every afternoon when we got home from school. The payoff came in the evening. Only a genuine Grown-up was allowed to use matches, the fire department told us – as if Father was going to trust us with them.

Once the fire got going we kept adding more leaves, and I learned the sublime trick of pushing enough to smother the fire so it would produce enough smoke to hide a battleship. It was even more fun because my sister hated it; she claimed it made her hair smell like a bonfire. That was pure incentive for me to smother it several times in the evening.

October mornings, before we went off to school the trees would be filled with thousands of migrating starlings. One shot from my genuine Roy Rogers Cap Gun, the type that used those little red rolls of caps, would send them on their way. Many of them left a “calling card” on Mother’s car, probably in payback for getting scared out of our trees..

October was the month of high school football and homecoming parades. It was a time for fresh apples, especially the hard, sweet Delicious variety. It was the time of year for Halloween costumes and parties and praying extra hard that the night of the thirty-first would not come with freezing rain or snow. When we got home, The Olds carefully inspected every piece, convinced that there might be foreign spies or domestic commies who put needles in the treats, just to weaken the morale fiber of patriotic American youth! They tossed out anything homemade because they didn’t know if the maker had washed their hands and kept a clean kitchen.

And then it was over. A few days later The Olds lined up to vote, and after that it was Thanksgiving and Christmas, and leaf-raking and starlings were long forgotten. The latter, at least, replaced by the Canada Geese flying overhead in a V formation.

LM Montgomery’s “Anne” was right. We would all hate to live in a world without October. May I suggest that if there are some younger tax exemptions in sight to tell them to turn off their devices and get outdoors before they get sent outside with a snow shovel. They’ll thank you for it later.