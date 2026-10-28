Life as Performance Art

I watched a thoroughly disgusting video from a recent political rally where a woman wearing a sweat- shirt with the logo “Release the Epstein Files” was pummeled by some nearby attendees, others jumped in to have a go at her, and she took at least two fists to the head. Soon the crowd was shouting “USA! USA! USA!” As to be expected, President Trump had a few comments of his own, mostly to fan the flames. Security personnel eventually got to the woman and hurried her out the door, without any concern about her well-being. Nothing happened to the assailants. It was utterly disgusting, to say nothing about being potentially life-threatening.

Passions have traditionally run high in American politics. Some of us are old enough to remember when many states or cities had a law that forbid bars and restaurants from serving alcohol until after the polls had closed. Liquor stores were closed; grocery stores could not sell anything alcoholic. It had nothing to do with the Temperance Movement or wanting people to vote with a clear mind. It was to prevent fighting and in some cases, gun play.

This recent event was different, and it does not require exhausting too many brain cells to understand it.

On the whole, we have become more rude, less civil, and it shows.

Much of our recent bad or uncivil behavior, nastiness, and violence started during the Great Lockdown during the Covid-19 Pandemic. We were told to wear masks, and some people did not like it. They complained that it was a violation of their civil rights and boasted that no one was going to tell them what to do. Businesses were divided into essential or non-essential, with the latter group, including churches and many organizations were closed. We were ordered to keep our distance, 6 feet minimum, to avoid spreading the virus. Vaccines were mandated, with some angrily responding with, “You can’t tell ME what to do.” Often there were lots of four-letter words, many beginning with the sixth letter of the alphabet.

Even when we were reminded that we were doing it for the good of all people, there were sharp objections and petulant snarls of, “you can’t make me!”

Making it all the worse were the individuals who took it upon themselves to snoop, supervise, and snitch on others. Remember the person who would carefully take down out of state license plate numbers and tattle to the authorities? Or the person who watched driveways to see if there were too many cars there because the residents must be holding an illegal party? Most communities had people like that.

Even after the restrictions were lifted, many organizations never really survived. For example, since the beginning of the decade, some 12,000 churches across the country have permanently locked their doors. Many others are right on the edge of great abyss, hindered by tight finances, rising costs, and steadily declining members. The Masons have gone from some 5 million members before the pandemic to about 1 1/2 million. Other organizations face similar challenges.

The Atlantic Monthly surveyed Americans and the news on the home front was not good, either. In the past, individuals or couple either gave or attended an average of two dinner parties a month. Guests were invited, and there was an understanding that it was for the evening, not dine and dash. People were enjoying the new trend of preparing and cooking the meal together in the host’s kitchen, The meal was enjoyed together, and perhaps lasted several more hours as cards or a board game were played. Today the average is down to about once a year.

That is what makes a tradition from the Maritime provinces in Canada even better. There, as I believe I have written in the past, they continue tradition for kitchen parties. There is plenty of home cooked food, something to drink, and then, after dinner, the musical instruments are taken out of their cases, and the guests entertain themselves. It might go on for hours. The tradition is beloved because the provinces and coastal villages are isolated from the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, during the pandemic we became increasing reliant on our devices and platforms such as Zoom and others to stay connected. It worked, more or less, but it just wasn’t the same as being with other people. Pat and I had frequent dinner parties before Covid, then we experimented with Zoom and dinner, and it fizzled. It just was not the same.

The platforms improved, we got better at it, and many of us tried to make it work. Late last year I started taking French lessons from an instructor in Paris, and from time to time we discuss culture, art, and food. Another friend is working full time as a language arts tutor. Another friend continues her work as an on-line piano teacher with adult students who spend their winters in Florida.

Zoom and other devices help make connections, but they are a poor substitute for spending time together. I compare it to eating a solo meal. Sure, it is fuel, but it is never the full feast.

I know many people are quick to blame the President and his administration for all of this. And, yes, a lot of the responsibility is his. I just don’t think we can blame him for ALL of it. He may think he is all-powerful, but he is not. When it comes to bringing out the worst in us, he is little more than a low-powered magnifying mirror or fire acceleratent who reflects back our words and behavior, amplifies them, and makes everything much worse. Remember, no matter what happens, in two years he goes into retirement. If we blame him for everything, we just abdicate our self-responsibility. Long before then, we need to make up our mind what we are going to do.

The only way to turn things around is to intentionally choose civility over anything else. No waiting for the government; no waiting for the next door neighbor. We do it. We decide we are going to keep a civil tongue in our head and play nicely with others. We decide to become the face of civility.

Aunt Ditzy constantly gave words of wisdom, none of which were original with her. One was: “You are known by the associates you keep.” If we hang around with slackers, we become a slacker; if our friends are angry at the world, their anger rubs off on us. Or, with we hang out with achievers and those seeking to be a better person, we pick up those attributes.

Right now, that means that if we want civility in our world, we start spending more time with civil people, become one ourselves, and then let others quietly learn from us. As individuals, and as a nation, we probably will be a lot better off keep our distance and pull back the Welcome Mat from under their feet. We need angry people about as much as we need this year’s version of the influenza.

Another one was, “You are what you eat.” Today, we expand that to, “You are what you consume,” and we know that internet and electronic media offers a perpetual buffet. Whatever we consume, is the sort of person we are going to become.

If you consume most of the national news and international news, you’ll probably end up depressed and miserable. Consume enough of the media’s nastiness that we find in the news or spend time with unhappy people, and we will end up punching out women who wear sweatshirts with logos we don’t like. Or, we’ll join the baying crowd shouting.

In fact, we would all be better off just reading the hometown weekly newspaper with local stories and people we know. Do not worry about missing out on what is happening elsewhere in the world. If it is truly important, someone will be sure to tell you.

However we look at the situation, it comes down to just one thing: If we want a civil society we have to intentionally choose to first be civil to others.

Billy Shakespeare gave us the best instructions on turning around what might appear to be a losing situation. In his play Henry V, Act III, Scene I, he has his hero rally the troops, “Once more into the breach dear friends.”