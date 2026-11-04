Life as Performance Art

One of the best things that happened in our country occurred in 1944. It was the creation of what has become known as the GI Bill. Even though the outcome of the war was not certain, the government was making plans for what to do when our military came home and received their discharge papers.

This was a change from the past because the country had never done a good job of that after previous wars. The patriots who fought with Washington were given land and a promise of a future bonus. That did not work out very well. The same thing happened after the Civil War: veterans received land in the west, and a cash bonus sometime in the future. That did not work well, either. After World War One, there was no more free government land, but a promise of a cash bonus in the future. In the midst of the Great Depression, desperate veterans formed the Bonus March in Washington DC to demand the government give them their promised money. President Hoover had created the Veterans Administration bureau in 1930, but it’s primary focus was on hospitals and long term care facilities.

President Franklin Roosevelt decided this time was going to be different. And it truly was a different plan that would benefit the veterans and the nation. For every honorably discharged man or woman who applied, there would be an education allowance, a rung up the Civil Service ladder, and GI housing plans. Roosevelt told the nation that the men and women in uniform deserved it, and the people agreed. It was a resounding YES – they deserve it.

Instead of coming home to no jobs, our veterans could go to college, university, technical school, and art schools to earn a degree. Many of them took advantage of it. It eased an immediate unemployment problem, which was good for the nation. It gave our veterans a chance to achieve their dreams of an education and a home that was good for them. They became the next generation of professionals – engineers, physicians, teachers, and more. They went to technical school to learn the building trades, worked hard, and many of them become masters in their work. It was very common for those who had served in the signal corps to translate their skills into commercial radio and television; those who had been mechanics did the same. Now, with certificates, licenses, and degrees in hand, they opened their own shops. Some of those businesses have been in the family for several generations. Instead of coming home to a housing shortage and high prices, many veterans took advantage of the housing plans that allowed them to buy a home of their own and begin a family. The economy boomed.

It was beneficial to the veterans and the country. In uniform, our forces learned and applied discipline and self discipline; that was needed in business and industry and the professions. They had learned to work together as a team. Again, another necessity. They also developed a finely tuned skill, not always appreciated by their superiors, of innovation and how to improvise.

They used all of those skills once they were home and in civilian clothing.

The VA provided medical care, and was far more open about caring for those suffering from what was then called shell shock; today we call it PTSD. It was not always all the care they needed, but it was a tremendous improvement over the unregulated and disorganized Old Soldier’s Homes across the country. Today, the VA hospitals continue to care for the wounded in body, mind, or spirit.

The government was not giving them a hand out – but a tangible handshake of gratitude for what they had done while in uniform. That has remained true for nearly 80 years. The premise was simple: If a person served, interrupted their life, and took all of the risks to defend our country, then it is only right and fair to give them the tools they need in civilian life.

It still happens today. Periodically with a Navy Mom. Her son enlisted straight out of high school, and is now stationed at a base overseas. She said he is still a quiet man, far more confident than in the past, and she is proud of him. Instead of going out on the weekends or buying a flash car at high interest rates, he is in his room, studying and taking on-line courses for his career after the navy.

That is motivation and self-discipline in action. I believe that it is the hope of building a better life via the GI Bill that spurs him and millions others just like him, forward.

There is something else equally important about our American veterans. Other countries worry that they might attempt a coup. That has never been the problem here. They do not do it. They will not do it, and there is a simple reason. At the beginning of their military career, every new recruit took the Oath of Enlistment, that includes their solemn promise to protect and defend the Constitution, and all it represents, from all foreign and domestic enemies. They understood it was not for the duration of their time in uniform, but for the rest of their life. They kept their promise and vow; they always will. Period. End of discussion, and we are truly blessed as a nation because of them.

Even if it is just one day a year, we do pause to remember and thank your veterans for all they did in uniform, and all they did when they returned home, and all they will be doing for our country.

To our veterans: Thank you for your service in uniform and thank you for your service today.