Did you ever participate in the ritual of Black Friday? It was the opening salvo of the holiday shopping season, and stores depended on it to convert red ink on their financial ledgers into black (i.e. profit) black ink.

On the day after Thanksgiving, many of the big chain stores opened their doors at midnight or a few hours later to welcome shoppers in search of deep discount sales. Crowds would begin lining up hours earlier, creating something of a party atmosphere regardless of the hour or weather. Then, at the appointed moment, the front doors were unlocked and the party turned into a free-for-all. Shoppers stampeded inside, pushing others out of their way, trampling on anyone who tripped and fell as they racied to the department where they hoped to get their gifts before anyone else could lay their mitts on it.

Television stations loved it because it gave them a chance to show adults sometimes behaving badly as they shoved and pushed others out of their way or fighting over the merchandise. That meant the stores got free publicity, which they loved because it was cheaper than paying for advertisements. Even after the last prized deep-discount gift had been snagged, and the squabbling was over, the big brick stores were packed solid with customers until Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, the small local stores, the ‘mom and pop’ retailers, were fairly empty. Everyone was at the mall, and the local shops were losing out. Malls meant fun, energy, excitement, and often extravagant decorations; local places were considered boring,.

Meanwhile, American Express was in trouble. For decades they had marketed their credit cards and other products to the more affluent customers. Getting their card, to say nothing of the gold, platinum or fabled black card, required a sizeable income, and bills were expected to be paid in full each month. AmEx was falling behind Visa, Discover, and Mastercard. That led them to ‘democratized’ their cards and make them available to the less wealthy. Despite the higher premium paid by the store, they persuaded local stores to accept them. The problem was that the customers were at the malls, not on the streets in the business district.

They came up with the promote Shop Small Saturday. Their campaign worked, and even if it is no longer a novelty, it is still with us. The message was simple: Do your shopping in your hometown, and support your friends and neighbors. It worked.

Then came the Great Shut Down during the Covid era. Shopping on-line was safer, more convenient, and seemed less expensive in both time and dollars. We could scroll through their website, select almost anything, and have it delivered. Some places even offered gift-wrapping. It was the new trend, much to the detriment of the local shops and even some of the big brick chain stores. Gone are Toys R US, Circuit City, Sears, and many others. Many malls have lost their ‘anchor’ stores, and smaller store fronts are closed. As for home-town shopping, it was really hurting

Thus, the American Express campaign – shop in the small stores on Saturday. Shop local.

That is one reason the Wilcox Papers, along with other newspapers across the country, continue to preach the message of shopping locally. Money spent in a community gets passed around approximately six times before it leaves, and that means the local economy can thrive. A thriving local community means we can afford schools and hospitals, various community organizations, and local churches. But punch in some numbers on your computer or device to do your shopping, and the money leaves. Period.

There is another holiday shopping tradition that goes back to the 1800s, and it is still just as important today as it was in the past. You have already seen the signs and posters, the flyers and the advertisements in the papers about our community organizations, arts councils and groups, and churches that have their own holiday sales.

It began with the churches where an annual bake and/or craft sale, or the annual dinner was an important way to raise money to keep the doors open for another year. Many of them had a signature feature. In the Scandinavian communities in the Upper Midwest it might be a lutefisk dinner; elsewhere, it might be Swiss steak or something else. Some become known for their baked goods and craft items. Art councils and organizations, raise money by renting table space to local artists and makers.

It isn’t just the money that is important. Participating in these events is our way of saying that something is important.

I think most of us understand the all-round benefit of these special events, but there may be more than meets the eye. It begins with a lot of talking at meetings and over the telephone. Plans are made, tasks are assigned. After all, a holiday sale or bazaar does not just happen, and this time of the year Santa’s elves are too busy to swoop to set up tables, decorate the room, and put out the goodies and do the pricing. The members do that work.

On the day of the sale, members are there, and they follow through to the clean-up and putting things away. It is a big job, and the true benefit is that it pulls many people together to work on a common goal.

More friendships have been made in a church basement kitchen or working at an organization’s bazaar than almost anywhere else. Good connections are the organization’s backbone.

My favorites are arts and craft show and sales. It sparks local makers to create and market. Even if it is only a side-gig, the creativity and the outlet are vital to them. It is public justification for all they do.

When it comes to gift-giving, John Ruskin’s speech to the wealthy industrialists of Manchester England holds true. Many of these men were part of the ‘new rich’ who were eager to demonstrate the wealth and sophistication. To do so, they built huge homes and filled them with “Old Masters” paintings – work that had been done in the Middle Ages. All very impressive, but according to Ruskin, all very wrong.

To buy a painting from a deceased artist puts money in the dealer’s hands, not the artist. The classic example is van Gogh who lived in poverty because he sold only one painting during his life. Today, the paintings are worth millions, but if someone buys them, van Gogh gets nothing. Ruskin told them, buy new art that you like. Buy it because it is pleasing to the eye, not as a future investment.

Following Ruskin’s philosophy at a local arts and crafts sale means the local artist who took all the risks and put in all the time and effort, receives the reward. As an artist, this was something my late wife took to heart and practiced. The walls of our home are filled with local art. When she was on the hunt for gifts for her family, she bought jewelry at the holiday shows.

There is one final point I want to make. You and I know the economy is tight for many of us, especially children who are incredibly eager to give Christmas gifts to family and friends. For decades, Woolworths and other 5 and 10’s were the ‘go-to’ place, but many of these stores are gone.

Stepping into the void is the Santa Shop at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 101 North Walnut, in Allegan. Throughout the year the members have been collecting and donating items for sale. Members of the community have also made their donations. On December 5th, when the doors open at 9 AM, children can select gifts for family members and others, and nothing costs more than two dollars. That includes gift-wrapping.

It teaches children the importance and joy of giving, not just being on the receiving end, and that is the true meaning of Christmas. Even if you are not planning on buying anything, just come and see the sheer joy on young faces. You also get to see the joy and hear the laughter of the grown-ups.