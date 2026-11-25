I was standing in line at a grocery store when a youngster asked, “What did you do for Thanksgiving back in the olden days?” I am sure she meant ‘how did we celebrate Thanksgiving.’ I told her a few bits and pieces about a big extended family dinner, watching the Santa Claus parades on a black and white television, and football games on the same television in the afternoon.

“You mean, like they did way back in the Twentieth Century? Wow. When were you born?” I held my tongue and told her the year, and she said, “Wow. You really are old!” Thanks a lot kid. She was talkative and wanted to know what we were eating on Thanksgiving. She said they were having tacos. When I told her I was having turkey, she looked at me, “Oh, you mean just like the Pilgrims ate?”

Fortunately, it was my turn to check out before she could ask if ask if I met any of the Pilgrims.

The child led me to think about how easy it is for any of us to snit, snort, and otherwise complain that Thanksgiving just isn’t like it used to be. Or fuss that it isn’t as good as in the past, and that things are different now, and not for the better.

They are right about the first part. Mention Thanksgiving Day, and most people have this image of the Europeans, all dressed in monochrome black and white, sat down for a meal after a two-hour sermon and one hour prayer in their meeting house, when their neighbors, the Native Americans, dropped by. Fortunately, they brought along some venison and a few side dishes to share. They all had a meal, and before they went home all agreed to do it again the following year. And that’s how we came to have Thanksgiving Day. Well, something like that because we do not know the details.

It’s a nice story, and it has been repeated in paintings and stories created during the reign of Queen Victoria. Suffice it to note, there are a lot of big holes in that treasured story.

For one thing, the late Harvard historian Perry Miller wrote that the local clergy were forever proclaiming a day of thanksgiving, and there was nothing unique about this particular event. It was held, and no one really talked about it, much less kept minutes. Later, during his Presidency, George Washington proclaimed a day of Thanksgiving. It did not work out so well. A few people thought maybe Washington should stick to politics and not meddle in religion. Others did not like the idea because he was an Episcopalian and worried he might be attempting to impose his beliefs on the nation. For another, people along the frontier never got the memo until the next spring.

Lincoln made a proclamation, but there were many people who thought he was “tetched in the hear” or completely wrong for doing it in 1863, right in the middle of the Civil War when there were so many war dead, war wounded, and bereaved families. It was not until some eighty years later when President Roosevelt signed the legislation that made Thanksgiving Day a national holiday. There were the same objections, this time about holding it in the midst of the Great Depression. The only ones who really liked it were the owners of big department stores.

The second challenge is the menu. Venison, not turkey; lobster, clams, and oysters were the other main courses. Turkey was not on the table for decades. And worse, these poor Pilgrims had to have their big feast without brown and serve rolls, frozen cranberries, tomato aspic, green bean casserole, whip cream on the pumpkin pie, rutabagas, broccoli salad, Brussels sprouts, and that ubiquitous shimmering, wiggling lime green Jell-o – complete with marshmallows, cottage cheese, and little slices of pimento.

All of which is to say that if you want to have tacos because that is your tradition, go for it! Turkey remains our primary tradition, but it was not the fare of the Pilgrims.

Other Thanksgiving traditions have changed. I have never met a fellow cleric who would pray for a solid hour and then break forth with a two-hour sermon. That is what the Puritan divines did, and it may have helped cause the collapse of the New England Theocracy well before the end of the century.

I do not know how the Pilgrims did it, but they survived without the televised parades to entertain the little tax exemptions in the morning, outdoor Christmas lights to install, or football. No telephones and devices, no cameras to document everything. It was a rough life, and different from today’s Thanksgivings.

Even how we follow all the grid iron action has changed. It was not until the 1920s, that radio began broadcasting the games. No television until the late 1940s, and back then it was in living black and white. Color television came later. Also, these television games required one child, an obedient one or one who was already petrified that Santa was watching their every mood, to jump up and turn the rotor to adjust the antenna on top of the house. Before, they, it took someone to run into the kitchen to get another piece of tinfoil or stand near the rabbit ears to get a decent signal.

We will still talk about politics, with the names constantly changed to protect the guilty. If there had been a national holiday in 1800, families would have been just as divided over Adams or Jefferson as we are today over Republicans and Democrats.

Perhaps the biggest difference came a couple of decades ago with the introduction of Black Friday. Instead of having a quiet evening with family and friends, and polishing off some cold left-overs, there was a sudden rush out the door to get to the mall. There, people spent several hours outside in the cold, waiting for the magic moment when they could charge into a big box store to get their ‘must have’ gift for Christmas.

A year ago, I talked with someone who has not missed a Black Friday Sale since the beginning. Her comment was that many of them bring food for an spontaneous “spread” and create their own temporary community. Often it is accompanied by a bottle or two of “anti-freeze” to keep warm and loosen tongues. Still, I think all concept of community is lost the moment the door opens and the charge inside begins. Then it is every person for themselves.

There is one thing that has never changed, and it is the truly important one. It is intentionally pausing on that day to give thanks for what we have received and some of the things which, mercifully did not happen to us. Some families grow around the table, with everyone saying what they appreciate the most.

Being thankful is something my sister and I learned from our mother. Thanksgiving morning, when she did not want us underfoot in the kitchen, we were exiled off to our bedrooms to sit down with paper and pen to make a list of things for which we were thankful. It was slow going at first, and then we moved forward. We even had to include each other on our list.

I still think it is a good thing for all of us to do. And, in case you are wondering, yes, I am still grateful for the junior sib in our family.