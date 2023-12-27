Lifelong Learners celebrate the holiday season

The Lifelong Learners program held its Holiday Celebration at the Plainwell High School Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The event, a collaborative effort between the community education departments from Plainwell and Otsego, offered senior citizens the opportunity to get together and celebrate the holiday season.

In addition to cookie decorating, snacks and conversation, the afternoon featured a sneak peek of Plainwell High School’s Winter Spectrum Musicale.

Next up for Lifelong Learners is a Casino Lunch and Play event on Thursday, Jan. 18. For more information on the event, to register or for additional details on the Lifelong Learners program, please visit https://www.plainwellschools.org/page/lifelong-learners. (Photos provided)

