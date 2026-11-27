The new queen is a senior at Lakeshore High School.

LillieAnna Hew Len was crowned Miss Stevensville 2027, and also given the honor of being chosen as Miss Congeniality by her fellow contestants at the Rhinestones and Ring Masters Pageant recently held at Lakeshore High School.

Miss Hew Len, 17, is a senior at Lakeshore High School, and the daughter of John and Amanda Hew Len.

Her school activities include being Student of the Month, a member of the Interact Club, a participant in track and field, and basketball, and a recipient of the United Heroes Leadership Award.

Miss Hew Len plans to attend Lake Michigan College to pursue an Associate of Applied Science degree in Aviation and then transfer to Western Michigan University and complete their pilots program.

Grace Callahan, 17, was crowned first runner-up. She is a senior at Lakeshore High School, and the daughter of Joey and Morgan Callahan.

Her school activities have included varsity Competitive Cheer, varsity Sideline Cheer, being a member of the Berrien County Dancers, and serving as a teacher cadet.

Miss Callahan’s future plans include attending either Grand Valley State University, or Holy Cross College, and to earn a double major in elementary education and special education.

Ashley Ramirez, 17, was crowned second runner-up. She is a senior at Lakeshore High School, and the daughter of Remie and Debbie Ramirez.

Her school activities include being on the highest Honor Roll, being Student of the Month, a four-time member of the state champion Lakeshore High School Marching Band, and being All-State, All-Regional and All-District in softball.

Miss Ramirez plans to attend Madonna University on an academic and athletic scholarship as she plans to pitch for their softball team.

Jackson Streelman was named Mr. Stevensville 2027. He is 17, a junior at Lakeshore High School, and the son of Ryan and Laura Streelman.

He is a member of the four-time state champion Lakeshore High School Marching Band, a member of the Pep Band and Jazz Band, a member of the varsity football team, and on the Honor Roll and a Student of the Month. He is working on earning his pilot’s license.

Jackson plans to travel the world serving his country, and eventually settle down with a little house on a lot of land. He would like to spend as much time in the air as he does on the ground.

Levi Gibson was crowned Mr. Stevensville 2027. He is 16, a junior at Lakeshore High School, and the son of Raymond and Andrea Gibson.

He is a member of the National Honor Society, a three-year member of the state champion Lakeshore High School Marching Band, participates in Robotics, varsity football, rugby and wrestling.

Levi plans to earn a master’s degree in mechanical engineering, and eventually operate his own business.

Layla Frazee, 8, was crowned Little Miss Stevensville 2027.

She is the daughter of Josh and Cassie Frazee, and a student at Hollywood Elementary

School.

Her interests include gymnastics, cheerleading, softball, crafts & coloring



Harrison Dunn, 6, was crowned Little Mr. Stevensville, 2027.

She is the daughter Brady and Alena Dunn, and a student at Hollywood Elementary School.

Her interests include football, baseball, Ninja kids at Power in Motion, 4-wheelers, geocaching and dirt biking.



Livianna Drake, 12, was crowned Miss Jr. Teen Stevensville 2027 during the pageant.

She is the daughter of Rich and Jenna Brewer, and Russell Drake, and a student at Lakeshore Middle School.

Livianna enjoys showing her horse, Chrome, being a member of the Lakeshore Middle School Poms team, reading, running, doing her nails, spending time with her bunny, Dobby, and playing with her dogs Nemosh and Mko.

Kim Caplea is chairman of the Miss Stevensville Pageant.