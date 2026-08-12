Local artist Cynthia McKean – legendary woman in her own right

By Wendy Colsen

Cynthia McKean is anything but an ordinary woman. With a heart of gold and a feisty spirit to match, the multi-faceted octogenarian is a local legend who fought McDonald’s corporation and won, but more on that later.

An artist and fierce champion of environmental causes, one would never know of her many accomplishments and legendary feats, nor would they know of the adversities that were no match for her tenacity.

Humble to the core, being the center of attention is not high on her list. With much arm-twisting and the promise of pizza and wine on the back porch, she reluctantly agreed to collectively share the stories she has doled out over our 30-plus year friendship. What follows is only the tip of the iceberg.

McKean was born in Bloomington, Indiana, but grew up in Montana and Wyoming on account of her dad’s work as a geologist whose office was the Rocky Mountains. Like all those that live out West, one becomes extremely self-sufficient and resourceful. These attributes served McKean well as she faced the hardships life threw her way, but she always managed to land on her feet without complaining about her circumstances.

After high school, she wanted to follow in her dad’s footsteps, but as it was back in the day, women were not supposed to be geologists – teacher, nurse or secretary were the expected careers for the fairer sex – but not geologist, no matter one’s aptitude. That was just how it was back then.

A renegade in her own right, she chose to study biology at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington and got her degree in 1963. She met her beau while at school, and they ended up getting married the day after she graduated. They then moved to Oregon where her husband planned to attend graduate school.

In Oregon, Cynthia found work as a research assistant at the University of Oregon Dental School where her group studied the effect of braces on teeth and bone movement, only the subjects were mini pigs.

“We were studying what happens to bone with pressure from braces over time. Pigs eat anything and eat what humans eat,” said McKean. “They also have similar tooth types and jawbones like humans, so they chew the same way we do. The researchers put braces on the pigs to study what happened.”

“It was my job to help anesthetize the pigs, so the researchers could put the braces on,” she continued with a laugh. “I had to get in the cage and give them a shot to put them to sleep.”

During her time in Oregon, McKean and her husband soon added son Jeff to the family. They then moved around a few times after Oregon and ended up in Laramie, Wyoming for a while. Along the way, they also welcomed daughter Leslie into the mix.

One story that epitomizes McKean’s warrior spirit took place in Laramie on a snowy highway. As a hearty soul with ingenuity and grit, she did not miss a beat when she came upon a car in the ditch, even with her young daughter bundled up in the back.

“Everyone has a 4-wheel drive out there since you’re living at 7,200 feet above sea level. If you wanted to go somewhere big, you would go to Denver,” she said. “I was on my way, and I looked to the side of the road and saw a car in a ditch. I stopped to help because that’s what you do out there.”

“I told the man I could help get him out and he said, ‘Don’t worry, you can’t help me,’” recalled McKean with a chuckle. “So, I told him he could be out there for another 2-3 hours until another car drove by, and that’s IF they decided to stop. I told him I would pull him out of the ditch. He looked at me skeptically.”

“I’ve driven a few pickups in my life,” said McKean rolling her eyes. “One time someone said to me, ‘It’s nice your husband lets you drive his truck.’”

After some thought, the man agreed, and as he was hooking the cables to his car, a semi driver pulled up beside them and said with a southern twang, “Well, ma’am, I’m from Texas and I’ve never been in the snow before, but what can I do to help?”

Cynthia guided the truck driver to block the freeway, so they could pull the other vehicle free from the ditch and not get hit.

As she inspected the disabled car, she noticed the man had hooked up the cables incorrectly. As a hardened Westerner, she knew how to attach them properly in order to pull it out successfully.

At that time in the 1970s, it was often not well-received when a woman corrected a man. Men were seen as the traditional authority figure and women were expected to be submissive and accommodating. To McKean, her assertiveness was not disrespectful, it was just a matter of fact, so she told him what was what.

“That’s not going to work,” she said.

She proceeded to hook up the cables correctly, got in her truck and pulled the car from the ditch. Chalk it up to another legendary moment in McKean’s life.

Afterwards, the man said, “I don’t know if I should shake your hand or give you a hug.”

She shrugged it off as if it were nothing, got in her vehicle and carried on – much like she does when life throws a curveball.

After her stint in Laramie, the family moved to Idaho where her husband got a job at the university while McKean took care of her family.

“As a wife of faculty, I was able to also take free classes and that’s where I got interested in architecture,” she said. “I took a class in building and the professor asked what work I had done and I said none. He told me I was fourth in the class and encouraged me to go into architecture.”

An environmentalist at heart, she decided that her next move should be to become an architect to better understand structures that coexist with nature, so she could see how they worked together.

As she took classes and raised her kids, life would throw her another challenge – a divorce – and this was when it was not as common as it is today.

Not to worry, the grit and determination at McKean’s core would drive her forward. Now a single parent, she continued with classes to become an architect.

“Biologists want to save the environment, and architects want to build monuments,” said Mc Keon of her reason to go into architecture. “I wanted to try to work those two pieces together.”

Still, at the time, not many women entered the architectural field, and life as a single mother in school was not easy.

“The men in my class all had wives who would do the lion’s share of work to get them through,” she recalled. “We’d often get special projects assigned at 8 a.m. and we would have to present the very next day.”

“They’d go home and their wives would help them,” she continued. “I’d go home to two kids plus all the work that comes along with running a household. It was tough.”

While in school, McKean was a part of a government grant through the University of Idaho to work on a reservation with the Nez Perce Tribe to help them with design and organizing.

“That was a marvelous experience, and it was a very lucky thing that happened to me,” recalled McKean. “There are lots of different ways of looking at the world and it’d be really wonderful if we all respected one another despite our differences. That way of thinking became a part of me since I experienced it.”

While there, she learned about the Tribe’s culture and how different it was – and how different she was from them – yet they were all in life together.

“I worked in the office and was asked not to answer the phone because of my bad accent,” said McKean with a laugh. “Everyone should have the opportunity to be a minority. It shapes your thinking and it shaped mine for the better and gave me a deeper understanding of things.”

She also learned how to navigate the cultural differences in the workplace. Everything moved at a slower pace and the Tribe’s sense of time was different than hers.

One morning, she arrived at the office, and no one was there. Music was playing, the lights were on, but they had all left to attend a powwow and would be back in ten days.

“I went home,” said McKean, “but I learned a bit about the culture that day.”

McKean also learned even more about the customs when her coworkers invited her to go to the next powwow. She agreed, packed up her kids in the car, and together they drove 45 minutes over a mountain to attend.

“They had walkie talkies, up-to-date trucks, yet they were all sitting in tepees and doing the traditional songs and dances of the Tribe,” she remembered. “There was a blend of the old and the new. It was fascinating.”

“We sat by ourselves and no one talked to us, but I was very comfortable because it felt like they were watching over us,” she continued. “I even won a raffle that I didn’t even enter. It was delightful seeing the difference in cultures. I loved it.”

McKean continued her studies, but not without struggle. No stranger to adversity, being a single mother was hard, as was being a food stamp recipient during those tough times. But as her difficulties seem to do, they shaped her in a positive way.

“I remember standing in line at the grocery store and people would stare at my basket,” she recalled. “God forbid you had a bottle of wine in there. They would just give you this look.”

McKean was adamant not to remain in that position. The condescending glances from bystanders said it all, and true to her nature, the experience motivated her to stay in school so she could move past it.

When she graduated in 1980, there were not a lot of jobs. In architecture, those with degrees were only allowed to call themselves architects if they worked at a firm and got licensed. And jobs in architecture were not easy to come by.

Her son, 12 years old at the time, was lying on the floor reading the job ads in the newspaper and said, “Here’s a job for you, Mom.”

It was a job with the Idaho Department of Energy where she presented lectures on passive solar design that utilizes the elements and layout of a building to move heat from the sun without mechanical devices.

McKean applied and got the job. And that job would ultimately lead her to Saugatuck, Michigan.

As a part of her new gig, she attended trade shows, and one trade show in particular would change her life completely. That is where she met her future husband, Bill Porter, who owned a company that made pre-engineered architectural structures in Holland, Michigan.

The two hit it off and began dating, and McKean ended up moving to Holland. They eventually got married and McKean moved to Saugatuck and lived in one of Porter’s demonstration houses.

During McKean’s time living here, she became a member of the City of Saugatuck’s Planning Commission and later a member of the Saugatuck City Council.

“I feel like everyone should help their community,” she said, “so that’s what I did.”

Her background and expertise made her a natural for the planning commission, and she quickly rose to the role of Planning Commission Chair. That is where her legendary status was solidified.

In 1987, McDonald’s was working to establish a presence in the heart of downtown Saugatuck on the corner of Hoffman Street and Water Street where Ida Red’s was originally located.

The corporation was not prepared for the likes of Cynthia McKean. It was a modern-day battle of McKean’s David to McDonald’s Goliath, and definitely a victory for the underdog.

“I had hiked down to the meeting in the snow and came upon nine people all dressed up with briefcases. I walked right through their group without saying a word,” said McKean. “They had no idea I was there to run the meeting and probably thought I was some hippie.”

“I was very well-versed with the rules regarding parking regulations,” she continued. “There was no way they could meet the requirements. That was the major thing we went after.”

The bid was rejected and McDonald’s ultimately withdrew and cancelled its request to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

According to an article in the New York Times, “The company’s option expired on purchasing the pristine cafe it wanted to turn into a McDonald’s. And, after two rejections from the town’s planning commission and public hearings packed with outraged citizens, McDonald’s decided not to pursue the matter.”

“Looking back, I think they sent their 3rd tier team because they thought it would be easy,” said McKean. “If they had sent their best, they probably would have gotten it.”

“They didn’t know the rules. If they had known their way around them, they would have won,” she said with a smile and a triumphant laugh. “They also didn’t expect such a stubborn woman.”

That stubbornness served our community well in helping retain its small-town charm that draws so many to the area and keeps longtime locals holding on to what they know epitomizes sense of community and serenity here.

Life went on and as McKean does, she kept learning and growing with a can-do spirit. With a love of the environment and her studies in architecture and building, her work as an artist seemed like a natural byproduct.

Though she came into sculptress status later in life, she is still going strong. It was originally born from a visit to the welding shop while she worked at Porter Corp.

“I saw the weld shop and finally got the courage to go in,” she said. “I just loved it, so I went to night school to take classes in welding. At that time, I just wanted to weld, not do art per se.”

Her artistry was born from one ounce of courage and the determination that is central to who McKean is.

“My hobby took off as I started making little shapes and then started doing little pieces for art,” she said.

It was Authur Frederick, former owner of Button Gallery who finally planted the seed that she was an artist.

“I was over at his house digging up groundcover and he told me that two people who didn’t know one another both told him I should be in his gallery. He said to me, ‘I hear you do art. Would you like to be in my gallery?’” McKean recalled. “I told him he hadn’t even seen my work, and he said he didn’t care; it just had to sell.”

And sell it did. Not only did her hobby grow, so did her sculptures, as they range from 4 feet tall to 32 feet tall.

“I got carried away,” she said. “I kept creating bigger and bigger pieces.”

Life threw McKean another hardship in 2009 when her husband Bill passed away after an illness. After that, art became her rock and her focus.

Her studio, originally her husband’s boat barn, had a small section for McKean’s workshop. After he passed away, the entire barn housed her studio.

To create a sculpture, she first begins with an idea that turns into a sketch. From there it becomes a paper model, and if it passes that test, a small metal model is made. The final step is when it gets super-sized.

“The big stuff goes to a manufacturing place,” said McKean.

Readers may be familiar with her some of her pieces scattered around the lakeshore such as Family of Man located in Coughlin Park downtown Saugatuck, Sea Gulls II at Douglas Beach, Roari at Douglas Elementary School (which was made with the elementary students), and Fly Through at South Haven City Hall. Along with many others dotted around Michigan, there is even one of her sculptures tucked away in a tiny garden off 5th Avenue in Naples, Florida, and one she donated to her alma mater, Whitman College, this past year.

One of her most impressive pieces is Rising Pheonix which she created in 2011 to metaphorically represent the crushing financial downturn in Michigan during the 2008-2009 recession when the auto industry in Detroit plummeted to the brink of collapse and unemployment rates skyrocketed in state. Like the magical firebird, the Pheonix, Detroit made a comeback from the ashes with its steady revival.

McKean entered Rising Phoenix in Art Prize in Grand Rapids, which was displayed at Grand Valley State University’s downtown campus, and it now sits in her gallery at 1000 Mason Street in Saugatuck.

Among others on display at her meadow gallery and barn studio is the Eighth Fire, another Art Prize entry that represents the Native Nations that lived along the Grand River and spanned the Great Lakes region.

The eight-piece steel ensemble represents the Native Americans and outlines the historical eras and spiritual paths of indigenous people. In McKean’s sculptures, each of these prophecies is represented by a unique flame, which are all painted a different shade of red.

In McKean’s Eighth Fire, a massive yellow single blaze of steel as tall as a tree, represents the Eighth Fire, the final prophecy of the Anishinaabe.

According to McKean’s website, the Eighth Fire “acknowledges the current dilemma between embracing either materialistic or spiritual goals. If materialism and disrespect prevail, all will be lost. However, it has been said, ‘If by the light of the Seventh Fire come those who use their power and strength with wisdom and gentleness, there will be a time of harmony and balance.’”

McKean has hope for the second scenario, and if she were likened to the flames of the prophecy, she would be the Eighth Flame – wise and gentle, yet larger than life while seeking peace, unity and balance.

As the saying goes, “life imitates art,” and one could say McKean’s lifetime mimics Rising Phoenix where she has risen from the ashes many times over when life threw her challenges. And as with many of us, the worst challenges are hidden from the light, so they may never take us down.

And if McKean ever felt held down by any of it, one would never know it. From her divorce, to being a single mother on food stamps, to the death of her husband, to her most recent triumph over adversity – a meningioma brain tumor she had removed a few years ago – McKean’s life truly represents the stuff legends are made of.

According to Anishinaabe philosophy, “the ultimate goal of life is mino-bimaadiziwin, which translates to the good life or living well and continuously improving life.” Hands down, this Saugatuck legend has definitely achieved that goal.

For a more in-depth look at her work, visit her website at http://www.cynthiamckean.com.