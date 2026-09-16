Local communities remember 9/11 on 25th anniversary

This 9-11 memorial is located at Memorial Park in Otsego. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Twenty-five years later, the promise remains the same.

Never forget.

Communities throughout the country paused on Friday, Sept. 11, to remember the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Otsego and Plainwell were among the communities marking the 25th anniversary of a day that forever changed the nation.

“Twenty-five years ago today our country endured the worst terrorist act in our history,” Otsego city officials said. “On the day that we saw the worst, we also saw the best of what our country offers.”

The attacks began when terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

Two of the planes struck the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, while another hit the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C. A fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93, crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pa., after passengers and crew members fought back against the hijackers.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks.

For Otsego residents, a physical connection to that day can be found at Memorial Park.

Located next to the Veterans Memorial is the city’s 9/11 monument, which includes a portion of a steel beam recovered from the rubble of the World Trade Center.

The monument serves as a tribute to those who lost their lives on what Otsego officials described as “that innocent blue sky Tuesday morning.”

“Our hearts and prayers go out to those who lost loved ones,” city officials said. “We must never forget their sacrifice.”

Plainwell officials offered a similar message as they reflected not only on the lives lost, but also on the first responders, military members and families whose lives were forever altered by the events of that day.

“Today, we remember the innocent lives taken too soon,” Plainwell officials said. “We honor the first responders who ran toward danger. We recognize the military members who answered the call.”

The city’s remembrance also recalled the sense of unity that emerged throughout the country in the aftermath of the attacks.

“We remember how, in the days that followed, Americans stood together—with compassion, courage and a renewed sense of community,” Plainwell officials said.

The anniversary was also observed elsewhere in Allegan County.

A Community Day of Remembrance was held Friday at the Hamilton Veterans Memorial near the Heath Township offices, with Scouts and members of the public honoring those who lost their lives and recognizing the service and sacrifice of first responders.

For Plainwell officials, the passage of a quarter-century hasn’t diminished the importance of remembering.

“Twenty-five years later, their stories still matter,” officials said. “Their lives still matter. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten.”