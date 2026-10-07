Local deer deaths possibly related to EHD

By Wendy Colsen

A number of deer deaths have recently been reported in Saugatuck Township, ad community members in Saugatuck and Douglas have noticed a larger than normal number of dead deer scattered around town as well.

Though no cases have been confirmed, the Township sent notice to residents that the deaths may possibly be related to “Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), a viral disease affecting white-tailed deer that is spread by tiny biting flies, or midges.”

According to the community notice:

EHD does not pose a risk to humans or household pets

The disease is not transmitted directly from deer to deer

If you find a dead deer on your property, please submit a report through the DNR’s online diseased wildlife reporting system. The DNR uses these reports to track suspected EHD and other wildlife diseases.

If you believe the deer died recently and there are no signs of decay, please submit an online report and contact the DNR Wildlife Health Laboratory as soon as possible at 517-336-5030. Prompt reporting is particularly helpful because samples used to diagnose EHD need to be collected soon after death. Alternatively, you may contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453.

If a deceased deer is located within the road right-of-way, please contact your local municipality to arrange for removal.