Local leaders offer their 2023 resolutions

Clare County Sheriff

John Wilson

Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis

Clare Schools Superintendent Jim Walter

Clare Fire Chief

Jim Chapman

Harrison Fire Chief

Chris Damvelt

Clare Airport Manager Gary Todd

Grant Township Supervisor Dan Dysinger

Clare City Manager

Jeremy Howard

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

With the new year here, traditionally it is the time for New Year’s resolutions and most of us make a few and try to keep them, especially for a few weeks into the year. Some are for ourselves and others are hopes for the future.

If you are making New Year’s resolutions, and would like to share, what would you like to improve about yourself and/or the people around you for 2023? Respond with your name and resolution to pmaurerccr@gmail.com. Put the word resolution in the subject line please.

Following are a few resolutions from leaders in Clare County.

Clare County Sheriff John Wilson

First thing to come to mind is I would like to see more interest in law enforcement jobs from local candidates. I’ve noticed a decrease in interest in jobs with Sheriff’s Offices, not just in this area, but all across the State. We don’t get the applications we used to and we have to look for people who want to work with law enforcement. I would like to see that change back to the way it was in the 90s when law enforcement was a great profession to join and officers were respected by almost everyone.

Clare County Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski

To eat healthier and work out more often.

Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis

1. Continue to implement our paperless case tracking system to increase efficiency. 2. Continue to seek out grant opportunities for the office to enhance our ability to prosecute crimes and protect victim’s rights. 3. Take advantage of all training opportunities for attorney and staff development.

Clare Schools Superintendent Jim Walter

As Clare’s Superintendent, my resolution is to work to make sure our entire community is engaged in the Bond effort this winter/spring…all in for Clare. Additionally, all of us at CPS want to make sure kids have an excellent spring semester of learning, problem solving, caring for others, and leading. Personally, I’m resolved to eat all the bacon (crispy) that I can, and try to leave others with a smile.

Farwell Schools Superintendent Steve Scoville

“Continue to help the school and community grow, while I focus on shrinking.”

Clare City Manager Jeremy Howard

Personally, I would say my resolution is to drink more water every day.

Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman

I guess my New Year’s Resolution would be to try and be more conscious of people around me, especially of their problems and to be more helpful to them. I would also like to be spend more time being thankful for the good things in my life when so many others have so many problems.

Harrison Fire Chief Chris Damvelt

As a firefighter I hope everyone will make every effort to be safe and healthy in the coming year. Personally, I resolve to make an effort to stay healthy and spend more time with my family.

Clare Airport Manager Gary Todd

Continue to spread the joy of flight to those who have never experienced a ride in a small plane.

Grant Township Supervisor Dan Dysinger

It is my hope to have all the improvements to the Grant Township Hall completed before the end of 2023. I also hope that 2023 brings an end to the suffering and war in eastern Europe. The world is better with peace not war.

Photos:

Chris Damvelt

Dan Dysinger (Pic is on Viewpoints page)

Gary Todd

Steve Scoville (Pic is on Viewpoints page)

Jim Chapman

Jim Walter (Pic is on Viewpoints page)

John Wilson (Pic is on Viewpoints page)

Michelle Ambrozaitis

Dwayne Miedzianowski