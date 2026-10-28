Local races contested in county municipalities

By Gari Voss

The polls are open for early voting, absentee ballots have been requested and are being returned to clerks, but many voters are still taking time to investigate those running for key positions at the federal, state, and local levels. With so much at stake across the board, it is easy to forget those who will have a strong impact on individuals and families at home – those running for positions in local municipalities and on school boards. There will be incumbents and newbies who desire to give their talents and time for their neighbors. The positions, the candidates, and their contact information can be found on the Allegan County Clerk website under “candidates”.

Some last minute notes…

Except for military members, all ballots must be submitted by 8pm on November 3, 2026. Should someone who has submitted a ballot wish to make changes, this can be done, but it takes time. There are some Write-In candidates, but voters must know who these individuals are before going into the voting booth.

CITY & VILLAGE COUNCILS/COMMISSIONS

These candidates run as non-partisan. County Clerk Bob Genetski cannot remember a time that there was this number of partial positions to be filled in one election. The focus is on their knowledge of what the position requires and the concerns and issues relevant to their populations.

Allegan Council. The City of Allegan has three seats and four candidates. There are several familiar names with Traci Perrigo, Roger Bird, and Peter Hanse. A fairly newcomer with a desire to serve is Greg Butzke. For voters who miss the Meet and Greet at Tantrick Brewing on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at 6pm, it is not too late to drop an email and ask questions.

Village of Douglas Council. There are four seat open and four candidates seeking 2-year terms. Just because they will all “win” a seat, knowing their positions on important issues should not be overlooked. Douglas voters should explore Greg Freeman, John O’Malley, Thomas Hickey, and Alexandra Harvey.

Otsego Commission. Otsego has a unique situation with four candidates vying for three positions. The two with the highest votes will serve 4-year terms. The third highest will serve a 2-year term. The candidates are Larua Krueger, Tyler Sleep, Jason Smith, and Chuck Moore, Jr.

Plainwell Council. Plainwell has five candidates seeking three seats. Voters need to learn about Brad Keeler, Matthew Bradley, Randy Wisnaski, Roger Keeney, and Terry Pickett. Which three will best work on the concerns of the citizens?

Saugatuck Council. Three candidates are seeking four open 2-year positions – Scott Dean, Craig Baldwin, and Thomas Theis. This is a situation where a write-in candidate could receive enough votes to fill the fourth position. Voting properly for a write-in candidate can be learned when arriving at the polls or by searching online for Michigan Write In candidate process.

Wayland Council. Three candidates are seeking three seats – Tracy Bivins, Joe Kramer, and William Tolliver II. Wayland voters will also be demonstrating support for Mayor Jennifer Antel.

Hopkins Village. President: Nicholas Price. Clerk: Danielle Westhouse. Treasurer. Tabitha Kennedy. 6 Trustees: Dawn Buist, David Hyatt, Brandon Ebenstein, Ben Williams, Nick Pawloski, and Eric Porter.

Martin Village. President: Gary Brinkhuis. Clerk. April Taylor. Treasurer: Alice Kelsey. Trustees: Michael Smith and Jennifer Brinkhuis.

TOWNSHIPS

Townships select a party affiliation, but that does not mean they can neglect any of those living in the township. Many of the Townships have candidates running for partial terms. In other words, they are completing a term vacated by a person who left before their term was completed.

Cheshire Township. Supervisor: David Pabis II is on the ballot, but Jim Garlock is running as a Write-In. Treasurer: Rebecca Davenport and Georgia Meade are vying for the position. Voters must know which has the best qualifications to organize the finances of the township.

Clyde. Trustee: Doug DePree is wishing to complete a partial term.

Dorr. Treasurer: Sheila Reitz wishes to fill the partial term. Trustee: James Schaendorf and Courtney Cardosa are on the ballot to complete one partial term. Parks Commissioner: Darie Knapp is on the ballot, but the township needs two commissioners.

Manlius Township. Treasurer: Lois Guidry is running unopposed. Is there a write-in?

Martin Township. Treasurer: Maria Leep is running unopposed.

Otsego Township. Supervisor: Michael Gudith is the only on the ballot, as is Trustee: Matt Gruber.

Overisel Township. Clerk: Paula Scholten runs alone.

Trowbridge Township. Clerk: David Smalla runs unopposed.

Valley Township. Supervisor: Michael Krcatovich runs for a partial term. Trustee: Michael Jensen is the lone candidate.

Wayland Township. Clerk: Robert Fryling is unopposed.

SCHOOL BOARDS

Allegan. Four candidates vie for three positions. Some are incumbents and others are new. Christopher Hodge, Karen Jalbert, Adam Lynema, and Kevin Vander Kooi

Fennville. Two candidates are seeking the two seats. Debra Morse and Mike Griffin

Glenn Public. This takes some thought. 6-year term: Jacob Clemons. 4-year terms: two are needed. Candidates are Kevin Poolman and Amber Brush. Partial terms: Sarah Hogan and Bradley Wolfe.

Hamilton. Three seats will be filled for 6 years by Morgan Maul, Deb Brower, and Chris Poll.

Hopkins. Three candidates are running for 6-year seats – Josh Lanser, Jessica Johnston, and Arik Schoenborn. One candidate is seeking the partial term – Sheila Lenhart.

Martin. Five seats are empty with only three candidates – Jeff Brinkhuis, Teri Bellby, and Vincent Tuinstra.

Otsego. Four candidates vie for three seats – Shelly Jirgens, Kathleen Kuipers, Jessica Hazelhoff, and Todd Bentley.

Plainwell. Five candidates seek four positions – William Geresy, Kyle Lyke, Andrea Barrows, Rex Hall, Jr., and Julli Bennett.

Saugatuck. Three are running for three slots – Mary Emens Ihle, Nicole Lewis, and Eric Birkholz.

Wayland. Six candidates seek three open positions – Pete Zendervan, Brad Dorland, Norman Taylor, Sherry Lynn Miklusicak, Jeff Koon, and Aubrey Chubb.

OUT OF COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Bloomingdale. Two are running for 6-year terms – Maria Sustaita and Mark Parsley. One is seeking the partial term – Christopher Hodgman.

Caledonia. Only one is running for two seats – Josh Carrasquillo.

Delton-Kellogg. Two candidates are running for three openings – Mark Doster and Kathleen Forsyth.

Gobles. Five individuals are seeking three open seats – Ben Baxter, Brandon Blodgett, Jason Holland, Kevin Ray, and Kevin White.