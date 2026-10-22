Lopez-Chacon hat trick leads TR boys’ soccer to first district title in program history

The Three Rivers boys’ soccer team celebrates with the first-ever district championship trophy in program history after their 6-1 win over Parchment in Wednesday’s MHSAA Division 3 district finals in Three Rivers. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — Before last week, in at least the last 10 years or maybe even longer, the Three Rivers boys’ soccer program had not had a three-match winning streak.

And now, the Wildcats have another first-ever three-game winning streak, this time in postseason competition, to make history on their own home turf.

A flurry of goals early in the second half and lockdown defense on the other end helped propel the Three Rivers boys’ soccer team past Parchment 6-1 in Wednesday’s MHSAA Division 3 District 40 championship game at Armstrong Field to claim the first-ever district championship in program history.

“Our boys program has been for years and years and years unable to get over a hurdle. We’re just not known for soccer,” fourth-year head coach Brad Selent said. “This group of kids I’ve had for several years now and they’ve just been improving, been improving, improving. And this year, the stars aligned.”

The game was back and forth for the first 20 minutes of the game before the Wildcats got on the board first with just under 19 minutes to go to make it 1-0 with a goal by Yahir Lopez-Chacon off an outlet pass on a free kick. Just a few minutes later, the Panthers would respond with a goal by Cameron Wagner to the far post on a difficult angle to make it 1-1.

That score would remain until the end of the first half, but not without some chances by both sides. Wagner had another attempt at goal late in the half, dodging and weaving through defenders, but was unable to put the ball in the back of the net on the shot.

With a few minutes to go in the first half, Parchment goalkeeper Liam Neira collided with a Three Rivers player, and had to be taken off briefly to get checked for a head injury. After less than a minute of game time with Lucas Gibbs filling in as keeper, Neira came back in to finish the first half. However, he would not return in goal after the halftime break, handing the reins over to Gibbs for the second half.

Three Rivers’ Asis Migoya-Fernandez (8) celebrates after scoring a goal in the second half of the Wildcats’ 6-1 win over Parchment in Wednesday’s MHSAA Division 3 district finals in Three Rivers. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

Three Rivers would capitalize on the goalie swap at the start of the second half, and deftly maneuvering through the Parchment defense in the process. Just a minute and 40 seconds into the second half, Lopez-Chacon got a clean pass from a teammate, raced past the defense, deked Gibbs, and got his second goal of the game into an empty net to make it 2-1 Three Rivers.

Less than a minute later, Asis Migoya-Fernandez got in the action, getting a throw-in pass, racing into the box, juking out Parchment defenders, and slotting the ball to the right side past a diving Gibbs to make it 3-1 Wildcats.

It would be all Wildcats from that point on, with Lopez-Chacon getting the hat trick with 29:24 to go in the second half to make it 4-1, Migoya-Fernandez getting his second goal of the game from just outside the box with 24:56 to go in the second half to make it 5-1, and Camden Knapp deking past the keeper to slot in a goal with under 16:30 to go in the game to make the final score 6-1.

Jacin Selent, Ben Smith, Migoya-Fernandez, Hunter Myers, and Braiden Bowers each had an assist in the match.

The team celebrated the win by ringing the victory bell near the fieldhouse, then going back down to the field to get their medals, lifting goalkeeper Malachi Moord in the air when receiving the district championship trophy.

Selent said the key to the second half for his team was his kids turning on the afterburners.

“They got emotional, they got fired up, we got a quick one and then they just fed off of that emotion. It gave them tons of energy,” Selent said.

With the win, Three Rivers moves on to play in the regional semifinals Tuesday, Oct. 27 in Fennville against the winner of the Hartford-Paw Paw District 39 finals matchup, which kicks off Thursday night. Selent said he was proud of his team for doing something unprecedented in program history.

Three Rivers’ Braiden Bowers (5) looks for a teammate to pass to during Wednesday’s MHSAA Division 3 district finals in Three Rivers. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

“This is three times that I’ve coached that we’ve gotten to the final. We’ve played teams that have just been lights out, beating everybody, and we get mercied. We got mercied in the final the last two times. So to come out here to have a tough opponent, but having an obtainable goal, they came out with a lot of confidence and a lot of energy, and it showed,” Selent said.

“They can go as far as their efforts take them. If they come out and play like they did in the second half again tonight, who knows how far?”

To get to the finals, Three Rivers defeated Quincy 8-0 in the quarterfinals Wednesday, Oct. 14, and defeated Delton-Kellogg 6-1 Monday night.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.