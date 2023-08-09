Lowry, Mims move on to November in mayoral race

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — Voters in Three Rivers have selected their top two candidates to square off for the mayor’s seat in November.

On Tuesday, incumbent Mayor Tom Lowry and challenger Vernis Mims took the top two spots in the primary election for the seat out of three candidates, moving on to face off in the Tuesday, Nov. 7 general election.

Unofficial results with 100 percent of precincts reporting as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night show Lowry taking home the most votes out of the 645 votes cast. Lowry garnered 342 votes, 53 percent of the vote, while Mims earned 217 votes, 33.6 percent of the vote. Natelege Zaritz finished in third place in the race, taking home 86 votes, 13.3 percent of the vote.

Both Lowry and Mims thanked constituents for their votes, and said they each look forward to the general election in November, which will also feature races for At-Large Commissioner, Third District Commissioner, and First District Commissioner.

“I am very thankful to the voters of Three Rivers for choosing me as number one,” Lowry said Tuesday. “I will always base my decisions on what’s best for the majority, what’s best for the common good. That’s the way I was raised, and that’s the way I want.”

“It’s a blessing to go on to the next stage, and I’m happy the people showed up, and we need to maximize the vote in November,” Mims said. “Hopefully we can be a change that everybody believes in.”

One of the most competitive mayoral races in the city in recent memory, with three candidates vying for the top two spots, 13.64 percent of the city electorate turned out for the vote, according to the unofficial results.

Colon school millage renewal easily passes

Voters in the Colon Community Schools district easily passed an operating millage renewal for the district Tuesday.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting unofficial results, the renewal passed with 274 “yes” votes (75.2 percent) to 90 “no” votes (24.8 percent).

The millage renewal will keep up the district’s 18.561 mill operating millage for 10 years, from 2024 through 2033, and would impact only industrial, commercial, second homes, and some agricultural properties. The renewal would not include a family’s primary residence tax-wise, and is not a new tax on property owners.

The 18.561 mills rate is equivalent to just over $18.56 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation on the amount of taxes which can be assessed on applicable properties. It is expected to generate approximately $1,357,054 in 2024, around 16 percent of its annual budget.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@threeriversnews.com.