Lumen Christi Titans claim first state tennis title

Courtesy photo

Members of the Lumen Christi Catholic High School varsity tennis team celebrate after winning the Division 4 state team championship at Midland Tennis Center.

By JEFF STEERS

Contributing Writer

A year after finishing second in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 4 state tournament, Lumen Christi faced an uphill battle to the top in 2026.

The Titans completed its first state title Thursday scoring 24 points at the D-4 final at Midland Tennis Center.

Lumen Christi put together a tough schedule and did not have home court advantage – having its courts being rebuilt and playing matches at various locations.

Lumen Christi put it all together at the Division 4 finals placing six-of-eight in the semifinal round.

T.J. O’Neil and Gabe Cooper fell in the semifinal round at Nos. 2 and 3 singles.

The Titans placed all four of its doubles’ teams into the semifinal round.

Chase Schirmacher/Brogan Kelly lost in the semifinal round at No. 1 doubles; Maden Brady/Theo McEldowney were runners up at No. 2 doubles; Harrison Botke/Vincent Tran won the state title at No. 3 doubles; and Gurmilan Singh/Shayan Challapalli did the same at No. 4 doubles.

The MHSAA championship is the 60th for Lumen Christi and the first in boys’ tennis.

The Titans also won the Catholic League title and were coached by Austin Brinker.