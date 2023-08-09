Lynx Golf Course set to host Patriot Golf Day

The Lynx Golf Course is hosting its Fourth Annual Patriot Golf Day to raise money for the Folds of Honor Scholarship Fund. Seen are images from a previous Patriot Golf Day event. The goal for this year is to raise $100,000. (File photos)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The Lynx Golf Course—located at 900 Lincoln Rd. in Otsego—will host its Fourth Annual Patriot Golf Day on Friday, Sept. 1.

The event raises funds for the Folds of Honor Scholarship Fund for military families throughout Michigan, with special emphasis for West Michigan families.

The goal for this year is to raise $100,000.

“It is our hope to partner with patriots that share the same desire of honoring those who have served by assisting in the education of their children,” said a release from Lynx owner Jim Szilagyi. “Please join us.”

There are multiple ways to get involved with this event: enter to golf in the 18-hole tournament; sponsor a hole; or make a donation.

Those wishing to play in the tournament can register as an individual or as part of a foursome. Cost for individual entries is $250, while the cost of a foursome is $1,000.

In addition to the 18 holes of golf with a cart, the entry fee includes breakfast, lunch, a post-round meal, refreshments, awards and a gift package.

Hole sponsorship costs $300 and includes the sponsors name and logo being prominently displayed.

Donations can be made in any sum, with checks made payable to Folds of Honor.

Registration deadline to play in the tournament or sponsor a hole is Friday, Aug. 18.

The day is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. with registration and breakfast. The remainder of the schedule is as follows: flag raising, color guard performed by Otsego VFW 3030 and announcements at 8 a.m.; shotgun start at 8:20 a.m.; lunch at the turn at 10:30 a.m.; post-round meal, contest results and raffle at 1:30 p.m.; guest speaker at 2 p.m.; and awards presentation at 2:30 p.m.

Folds of Honor was started by Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney and has its roots in West Michigan. Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot in the Oklahoma Air National Guard was returning from his second tour of duty in Iraq when he “became painfully aware of the reality’s families face when a loved one in uniform is fallen or disabled.”

“As his flight landed in Grand Rapids, the pilot announced they carried the remains of Corporal Brock Bucklin on board,” said the release from the Lynx. “Lt. Colonel Rooney watched as Corporal Bucklin’s twin brother walked somberly alongside the flag-covered casket to meet his family on the tarmac. Among them was the deceased corporal’s young son, Jacob.

“Since that night, Lt. Col. Rooney has committed his life—through the Folds of Honor—to provide scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.”

Jacob Bucklin became the first Folds of Honor scholarship recipient in 2007.

For more information about Folds of Honor—including how to get involved or to apply for a scholarship through the organization—visit https://michigan.foldsofhonor.org.