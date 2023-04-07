M-115 Rollover injures 3

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A one-vehicle rollover crash Monday afternoon sent three women to the hospital with injuries.

According to the Clare County Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski, the call came in at 4:30 pm April 3rd and deputies arrived at the scene just seven minutes later.

The rollover happened at 57 E. Ludington (M-115) between Maple and the East Farwell Village limits.

Deputies arrived to find a woman out of the vehicle and bleeding from a head wound. Two other women, passengers in the blue Ford Bronco, were also injured with lacerations to the head and three ambulances from Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene where the three injured women, ages 20, 30 and 32 years old, were treated and transported to MyMichigan Health Emergency in Clare.

Their names were not released and their condition is unknown at press time. The cause of the rollover was not on the report.

The road was closed down to traffic from approximately 4:40 to 5:40 pm while the scene was cleared.

Clare County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted at the scene by Clare Police, Clare Fire Department, Mobile Medical Ambulance Service, the Clare County Road Commission and Clute’s Towing.