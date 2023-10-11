Maggie’s Pantry

By Maggie Conklin

Rich Belgian Waffles

A couple of weeks ago we invited our kids over for a weekend brunch, and after much discussion agreed that I’d make my rich from-scratch Belgian waffles with a side of bacon.

My dear husband got our favorite store-bought bacon from Lake Vista market in Douglas, as we believe that their private label bacon is truly high quality and fries up crispy every time.

The kids brought bacon from Bob’s Processing, a butcher in South Haven, and some bacon that they smoked themselves using brisket seasonings instead of bacon seasonings.

As they took turns frying up the three kinds of bacon I put together the following:

Yield: 5 waffles

Ingredients

1 egg yolk

1 cup sour cream (yes, really)

½ cup milk or water

3 Tbsp. butter, melted

1 cup flour

2 tsp. sugar

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. baking soda

1 egg white, stiffly beaten

As much sour cream as flour? You betcha!

Whisk the egg yolk, sour cream, milk (or water), melted butter together. In a separate bowl stir the dry ingredients: flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and baking soda.

In a small bowl or round bottom cup whisk the egg whites until frothy, or preferably until it makes stiff peaks, but I didn’t have the time nor energy to get it that far.

Dump the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and whisk until there are few or no lumps. Then fold in the egg whites, as these will make the finished product fluffy, and with that much sour cream we’ll need to fluff it up a bit.

Pour into your pre-heated and greased Belgian waffle maker and wait impatiently until it’s done steaming. We topped them with real whipped cream and homemade peach pie preserves. The dear husband insists that there must be a little real butter placed into each of the “divots” in the waffle before any other toppings are placed.

We decided to double the batch next time and freeze the leftovers, and, as you can imagine, the brisket brined bacon was the winner.

Enjoy!