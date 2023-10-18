Maggie’s Pantry

By Maggie Conkling

Classic Meatloaf

Last week Monday I was treated to a walk-through of the newly renovated Farmhouse Deli. I am so proud of all the hard work, sweat and tears that entire group of wonderful workmates achieved!

I asked if they would have their infamous meatloaf on their opening day and the answer was “Of course!” So I went home and told my dear husband that I would be picking some up in the next couple days, as soon as they were opened.

But by Tuesday I told my dear husband “you’re in charge of dinner tonight, and I won’t be home until just before 8 p.m.” I didn’t even have time to get to Farmhouse Deli.

He rose to the occasion!

Ingredients

1 lb. lean ground beef

1 cup Italian breadcrumbs

½ cup diced yellow onion

½ cup (4 oz.) vanilla yogurt

½ cup water

1 large egg, beaten

2 Tbsp. ketchup

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. dried parsley leave

¾ tsp. salt

½ tsp garlic powder or 1 “toe” of fresh garlic

¼ tsp. black pepper

Topping

¼ cup ketchup or BBQ sauce

2 Tbsp packed light brown sugar

1 tsp. apple cider vinegar

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F

In your large mixing bowl add beef, breadcrumbs, onion, yogurt & water (this is in place of milk and gives a nice zip), egg, ketchup and Worcestershire, garlic, parsley, and salt & pepper. Combine well with a spatula or your hands. If you don’t have parsley you can take some of the center leaves off of your bunch of celery and chop them up.

Put this mixture into a loaf pan and pat down.

In a smaller bowl combine the ketchup or BBQ sauce, brown sugar and vinegar. Stir, then pour over the top. Bake uncovered for an hour, then let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Enjoy!