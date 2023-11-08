Maggie’s Pantry

By Maggie Conklin

Lima Beans

Erin Wilkinson and I were hanging out at my office a couple weeks ago shooting the breeze and enjoying each other’s company. Of course we chatted about The Douglas Halloween Parade, as she is Queen of that event. She is so incredibly creative, talented and hard working.

And, of course, we chatted about food. Somehow we arrived on the topic of lima beans, and when she got home she sent me a photo of a recipe that had, in her mother Ginger’s handwriting, “Ginger recommends” written above the title. Here it is:

Ingredients

1 10 oz. pkg. frozen lima beans

1 can pears in juice = 4 pear halves

4 strips of bacon, diced

2 strips of bacon, cut in half

¼ cup real butter, melted

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease 1.5-quart casserole dish. Cook lima beans according to the package, drain, and season with salt and pepper.

Fry up bacon bits and slices until almost done. Toss the diced bacon into the lima beans, then pour into the casserole dish. Arrange pear halves on top of the lima beans, place ½-strip of bacon across each pear, then drizzle melted butter all over the contents.

Bake 30 minutes.

Well, I made Ginger’s/Erin’s lima beans and they are a hit at our house! The butter itself cooked the beans almost crispy, which lent a wonderful texture to the vegetables.

Crispy lima beans? Yes please!

It’s true: butter and bacon makes everything taste better.

Enjoy!