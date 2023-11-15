Maggie’s Pantry

By Maggie Conklin

Pimento Cheese

Kelly O’Brien, owner of Lakeshore Tanning next door to LadyHawk Nutrition in Douglas, is a local woman, born and raised in the area. She transplanted to South Carolina for 30 years, but has been back three years and brought the sweetest accent with her.

A while ago I challenged Kelly to make one of her favorite recipes so I could write about it (and her), but she had to take a photo I could use in this article. She one-upped me by bringing me samples of her creation: pimento cheese.

She snuck around the corner into my office and asked, “Do you like pimento cheese?” while handing me a sample dolloped atop some celery.

Many things went through my mind at the same time, including:

Pimentos are the only thing on Earth I dislike, but would the cheese hide the flavor enough?”

“It would depend on how much pimento she put in there.

Would it be worth the repeated burping for the next day or so? And

It would be impolite for me not to at least try it, right?

Well, it was delicious, and didn’t cause a single burp.

According to Kelly, pimento cheese spread is called “The Pâté of the South”:

Ingredients

8 oz cream cheese, softened to room temperature

½ cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp grated white onion

1 Tbsp dill

½ Tsp celery salt

1 tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp black pepper

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated

1 cup Monterey Jack cheese, grated

3 Tbsp pimentos, chopped (or substitute canned roasted red peppers)

Mix softened cream cheese, mayo, onion and spices in bowl. Stir until fully combined, then fold in grated cheeses, then add pimentos at the end.