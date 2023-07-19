Maggie’s Pantry

By Maggie Conklin

Maple for Hot Flashes

I can’t think of anyone who hasn’t been affected by menopause. If not the woman herself, then a husband, sibling, parent, child or friend of the suffering lady.

Hot flashes and night sweats are the leading complaint, followed by brain fog, reduced libido, anxiety, insomnia and general irritability are all common issues. In my not-so-humble opinion, those few women who breeze through menopause with nary a symptom have very health adrenal glands. So ladies, keep those adrenals healthy!

A number of herbs, teas and supplements can help take the edge off menopause symptoms and the woman through her journey, including wild yam, squaw vine and black cohosh. I am not a supporter of black cohosh, mostly because there are about 15 kinds of cohosh and it’s difficult to find a supplement that has a good quality extracted form.

Another “herb” that has strong empirical evidence is maple inner bark, most specifically red maple. Yes, like the one that is growing in your side yard.

Red maple isn’t as fast-acting as some of the other herbs, but it does work for most women and it’s free if you’re willing to do a little work.

Instructions

Whittle two cups of the inner bark of a maple tree, or the “skin” of a maple branch. If you use a branch you don’t have to harvest the tree, so it’s quicker and easier to do. That being said, the inner bark has more concentrated phyto-chemicals.

Again, red maple is most often used, but just about any North American maple should get the job done.

Place the two cups in a half gallon of water and simmer for 20 minutes. Add enough water to replace what has boiled off and simmer another five minutes.

Drink one 8-oz. cup as needed throughout the day. There are no contraindications known for this herbal tea. You can keep the rest of the liquid stored in a mason jar in the refrigerator.

If you’ve tried everything else under the sun to relieve those pesky hot flashes and/or night sweats then I suggest you try this one. Give it time, at least a couple weeks.

And figure out what might be bothering your adrenal (stress) glands so much. Caffeine, nicotine and life stressors can all be triggers for hot flashes. For many women, alcohol, especially wine with sulfites, is a trigger too.

So with this in mind, try taking in less caffeine or none, quit your addiction to nicotine, find a less-stressful job, get more sleep, take naps, eat better food.

And call me if you need more help; I’m a pro at helping women breeze through menopause.

“If this is menopause, where’s the “pause” button?”