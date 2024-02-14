Maggie’s Pantry

By Maggie Conklin

Cheesy Garlic

Biscuits

I tripped over an old recipe card given me by a coworker more than a decade ago. Now, I try to eat healthy and refrain from fatty breads, but we were going to a potluck and this one sounded superb. Besides, why not make a recipe for the very first time and give it to a bunch of people to judge?

No pressure.

Emily, my younger coworker, was so proud of this recipe. She worked hard to get it “just right” so it tasted like the cheesy biscuits from a certain national chain seafood restaurant. You know, the one that served crawdads and charged what people thought were great lobster prices? The one best known for all-you-can-eat shrimp?

Emily’s hard work paid off; both her efforts on this recipe and at our place of employment, because she was promoted to head of customer service. It fit her well, as she was smart, sweet and savvy.

Oven 400°F.

Ingredients

2 cups biscuit mix

2/3 cup milk

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 Tbsp melted butter

1/8 tsp garlic powder

Mix biscuit mix and milk with a fork until dough forms. Turn in shredded cheddar cheese. Drop by the spoonful onto an ungreased cookie sheet, or, if you have parchment paper, use that for easy cleanup. Bake 10-14 minutes.

Mix garlic powder into the melted butter, then brush it on the still-warm biscuits after they come out of the oven.

Honest truth; I started by brushing the butter on, then gave up and finished by drizzling the butter over them. Yes. That’s more like it.

Enjoy!