Maggie’s Pantry

By Maggie Conklin

Carrot Cake Oatmeal

While visiting buddies last week in Florida, my friend Maria asked if my dear husband and I liked carrot cake.

Since it was our wedding cake, I guess we must like it. In fact we love it! Maria then got to work making carrot cake oatmeal that evening for breakfast the next morning.

Makes 8 servings.

Ingredients

4-1/4 cups of water

1 can (20 oz.) crushed pineapple, undrained

2 cups shredded carrots

1 cup steel-cut oats

1 cup dried fruit of your choice, we used dried cherries

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Optional garnishes

Brown sugar

Cream

Walnuts or pecans

Note: You can shred the carrots using a cheese grater, a food processor or you can buy them that way.

3 Ways to Make It

Way 1: Electric Pressure Cooker

Coat your pressure cooker’ metal insert with cooking spray or wipe with oil. Combine all ingredients except for the optional garnishes. Close the pressure vent and set time to 10 minutes.

When done, allow it to depressurize naturally for at least 10 minutes, then quick-release the remaining pressure if you want to.

Way 2: Stovetop

Cook on the stovetop in a heavy pot according to the steel-cut oat recipe. This should be at least 20 minutes, but I prefer 40 minutes or more.

It’s best to use “real” steel-cut oats for this recipe and avoid the quicker cooking oats. I don’t like the texture of the quicker oats as much.

Way 3: Slow Cooker

Coat your slow cooker lining with cooking spray or wipe with oil. Combine all ingredients except the optional garnishes. Set to “low” setting before you go to bed, and it will be done when you wake up about 8 hours later.

You will awake with a grumbling stomach because your whole house will have wonderfully-wafting aromas.

This is a terrific recipe to use when you have a house full of guests. If it’s just a pair of you, it keeps in the refrigerator for at least a few days and reheats well.

Enjoy!