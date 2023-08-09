Maggie’s Pantry

By Maggie Conklin
Corn Elevation
I can think of few things more delicious than fresh sweet corn, picked that morning, simmered as little as four minutes, but I like seven minutes, and slathered in real butter and salt.
Once a year we have nothing but sweet corn from the local farm market for dinner, then another ear for dessert.
Of course you can soak the corn in the husks and grill it. Yes, that’s good, and super easy to shuck it after it’s grilled too. Simply cut the butt end of the cob with a big sharp knife and “pop” (pun intended) or slip the ear out of the husks. Even the corn silk comes completely off that way.
But it made me wonder; can we do better than just butter and salt? Let’s try!
What if we made savory corn on the cob? We could use some of the following:
- Garlic salt & basil
- Grated onion & bacon bits
- Blue cheese crumbles & tarragon
- Mayo & garlic, sprinkled with paprika
- “Everything”-spiced spreadable butter
- Dijon mustard & parmesan cheese
- Soy sauce, honey & butter
What if we made sweet and savory corn on the cob?
- Buffalo BBQ & blue cheese
- Maple syrup & bacon bits
- Jamaican jerk rub or sauce, lime & olive oil
- Sweetened coconut milk, basil, black pepper
- Boiled in whole milk with brown sugar & garlic
What if we made spicy corn on the cob?
- Maple syrup & Tabasco
- Curry & olive oil
• Cinnamon & sugar
- Dijon mustard & minced garlic
- Red pepper flakes, garlic salt & cumin
You get the idea. Now you have your choice of boiling the corn, then slathering your chosen flavorings onto it, or, while the corn is cooking melt a stick of butter in a little saucepan and add flavoring ingredients right to the butter.
Then you could brush the deliciousness directly from the pan onto your cob before tucking that big napkin into your collar, rolling up your sleeves and getting to the meal at hand.
Enjoy!