Maggie’s Pantry

By Maggie Conklin

Corn Elevation

I can think of few things more delicious than fresh sweet corn, picked that morning, simmered as little as four minutes, but I like seven minutes, and slathered in real butter and salt.

Once a year we have nothing but sweet corn from the local farm market for dinner, then another ear for dessert.

Of course you can soak the corn in the husks and grill it. Yes, that’s good, and super easy to shuck it after it’s grilled too. Simply cut the butt end of the cob with a big sharp knife and “pop” (pun intended) or slip the ear out of the husks. Even the corn silk comes completely off that way.

But it made me wonder; can we do better than just butter and salt? Let’s try!

What if we made savory corn on the cob? We could use some of the following:

Garlic salt & basil

Grated onion & bacon bits

Blue cheese crumbles & tarragon

Mayo & garlic, sprinkled with paprika

“Everything”-spiced spreadable butter

Dijon mustard & parmesan cheese

Soy sauce, honey & butter

What if we made sweet and savory corn on the cob?

Buffalo BBQ & blue cheese

Maple syrup & bacon bits

Jamaican jerk rub or sauce, lime & olive oil

Sweetened coconut milk, basil, black pepper

Boiled in whole milk with brown sugar & garlic

What if we made spicy corn on the cob?

Maple syrup & Tabasco

Curry & olive oil

• Cinnamon & sugar

• Cinnamon & sugar Dijon mustard & minced garlic

Red pepper flakes, garlic salt & cumin

You get the idea. Now you have your choice of boiling the corn, then slathering your chosen flavorings onto it, or, while the corn is cooking melt a stick of butter in a little saucepan and add flavoring ingredients right to the butter.

Then you could brush the deliciousness directly from the pan onto your cob before tucking that big napkin into your collar, rolling up your sleeves and getting to the meal at hand.

Enjoy!