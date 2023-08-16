Maggie’s Pantry

By Maggie Conklin

Travel Cooking Hacks

One of many things that make a good artist or cook great is the ability and desire to never stop learning. New and updated information matters.

My dear husband and I have found ourselves on an island in Alaska again dragging along another couple to keep us company, occupied and entertained.

Maria, homesteader extraordinaire, came prepared, right down to the spices, even after I told her we had a large drawer full of them. She replied she’d lost little sleep mulling possible herb substitutions for meals she she had planned to make, and brought a mini-herbal pack of spices with her.

I was bowled over by her brilliance.

Maria with her vacuum sealer made a muti-pocketed bag, each having one open end in which she had measured out spices needed for each of her allotted meals and snacks, including:

Everything spices to add to cream cheese for a snack spread.

Chip dip to add to sour cream and cream cheese for said chips.

Carrot spices including a bay leaf and bouillon cube to stir into cooked carrots.

Cinnamon and pumpkin pie spices, among others, to make Carrot Cake Oatmeal.

Ground mustard, thyme, black pepper and garlic powder to stir into a cold bean salad.

“Tuscan Rice” with chicken bouillon, garlic powder, Italian seasoning and parsley to put into a rice or risotto casserole.

Then she simply sealed up the open ends and slid it into her checked bag.

I think we’re going to eat well on our vacation.

Enjoy!