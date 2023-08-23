Maggie’s Pantry

Fish Tacos

Get up, dressed, fed and on the boat early to drop a line before slack tide.

Slack tide is right for fishing high or low when currents are slowest, making the least chance of losing your gear by getting it snagged on the bottom. It also makes your gear work best attracting hungry fish.

After hours of fishing, come back home, clean and vacuum-seal the catch of the day, putting most in the freezer but leaving enough for dinner tonight.

When you’re on a fishing trip in Alaska for a couple weeks you might run out of ideas for different ways to cook fish. Here are some that we accomplished this trip:

Fried butterflied salmon steaks with a side of wild rice with mushrooms plus a three-bean salad.

Egg-dipped and breaded halibut “fingers,” with a side of pan-fried sliced potatoes and onions, plus a side salad,

Red Thai curry and coconut milk sauce with cubes of halibut placed in the thickened liquid, served over a bed of rice.

Black sea bass poached and served with spiced fresh pot-roasted carrots

Baked halibut with homemade mac and cheese

Lemon pepper salmon steaks with Tuscan mushroom rice, plus a cold bacon and sweet pea salad.

More salmon steaks, this time cooked with skin on, sprinkled with Chinese Five Spice blend of herbs, and with a side of cubed potatoes and onions.

Pan-fried salmon with a head of cauliflower and green beans (because we were feeling veggie-deprived by then).

Halibut steaks sprinkled with Nori Komi Furikake seaweed flakes and sesame seeds with a side I no longer remember

Halibut fish tacos with leftover black-eyed peas and rice, refried beans and all the taco fixings.

Aren’t tacos great? You can put all your leftovers in a soft taco shell and call it dinner.

Now, get out of that rut of cooking your seafood the same every time and try one of these suggestions.

Enjoy!