By KATHRYN PALON

Contributing Writer

Mayor Daniel Mahoney fought back tears Tuesday night as he thanked family, colleagues and residents during his final City Council meeting, telling the packed chamber he is stepping away but “could never give up on this city.”

Mahoney, who said he has spent 12 years in public service, dedicated his time in office to his brother, Elijah Sims, and his niece, Mia Sims. He also thanked his wife, Semaj, and their daughters for the “grace” they showed while the job consumed his evenings.

“This city has had a lot of my evenings, and you know better than anybody what that has meant for our family,” he said.

Mahoney recalled seeing places from his teenage years, including the Franklin homes and the Interfaith shelter, from the windows of the mayor’s office. He said the view kept him grounded. He also described being told by a customer while he worked in wireless sales that he was “nothing but a cell phone salesman.” “Look at me now,” Mahoney said to laughter and applause.

Council members, Vice Mayor and City Manager Jonathan Green praised his leadership. Green called Mahoney “a mayor, a friend, and a mentor to me.” The vice mayor drew laughter by suggesting there might be an open seat in a year or so and urging Mahoney to “get some rest and come back.”

Parking decision

Council voted unanimously Tuesday that a resolution of necessity to continue meterless parking in downtown Jackson is not needed for the 2026-27 fiscal year, a step that means downtown businesses will not be charged a parking assessment this year.

City Manager Jonathan Green urged council to reject the resolution. “Meterless parking is not necessary this year,” he said. “My recommendation is for you to vote no.”

Green said the Downtown Development Authority’s tax increment finance district, which has long been used to pay debt tied to retaining Consumers Energy’s headquarters in town, is nearing the end of both its plan and that debt repayment. That is freeing up cash for the next three years, he said.

“This is something that I only could dream of when I was the director there,” said Green, who previously led the authority.

Under the plan, the money can be spent only on items it authorizes, and parking is one of them, Green said. “There is enough money to cover the assessments for this year,” he said. He added that he believes the authority’s board is aligned on paying for the reconstruction and construction of parking lots from the fund, which runs until 2030, and on working out a new plan after that so it can also cover those costs.

“So, knock on wood. Praise whoever. We never have to say either of those M-words again here in downtown Jackson,” Green said, referring to “metered” and “meterless.”

Asked to explain the issue “in layman’s terms,” Green said businesses will not be charged an assessment because taxes they already pay into the tax increment finance fund will cover the construction side of parking. Fines, fees and permits roughly match the cost of operating the parking system, including parking enforcement staff, software, overhead and contracting, he said.

That leaves the authority to cover construction and reconstruction of parking lots, which Green put at “$17,000 and change” this year. He said the money will pay debt on renovating the lot behind City Hall, building Lot 20 and improving Lot 6 near the bus station and School of the Arts.

Green said the authority’s board, not City Council, controls the funds. He said more will come during next year’s budget process and cited uncertainty about the economy and what could happen after the midterm elections. “Right now I am confident in telling you guys to vote on this yes, but with more to come,” he said.

Because the item was a resolution of necessity, council members briefly sorted out how to vote. After a suggestion on wording, a council member moved “to determine that it is not necessary to adopt the resolution to continue meterless parking for the 2026-27 fiscal year.” Another seconded. Officials confirmed that a yes vote meant no resolution, and the motion passed unanimously.

King Center expansion

Council also voted unanimously to approve contracts with Covalle Group and RW Mercer for design and construction management of an addition and facility upgrades at the Martin Luther King Center.

Kelli Hoover, the city’s director of Parks, Recreation and Grounds, said the center has outgrown its space. “We had the remodeling of the King Center, but we’re finding that we are out of space,” Hoover said. “We need space, and we’re meeting with people and we’re having programs, and we have a lot of great things going on at the MLK Center.”

Hoover said the city is turning to the same contractors who handled the earlier remodel a few years ago. “They know the ins and outs of the building. They know our challenges with our electrical and different things that we have in the space,” she said, referring to the Howard Woods complex.

“Working with them is a more affordable approach because they can jump right in,” Hoover said.

The addition would include a multi-use space, storage and bathrooms, Hoover said. The project would also update the gym courts and windows, work she described as needed after about six years of use.

“There is always, when there’s possibilities, something that we look at: our aging buildings and things that we need to meet community needs, and this fits right into the community needs space,” Hoover said.

Other business

Council also approved, all by unanimous vote:

– A directive for the city manager to prepare materials to establish a corridor improvement authority along East Michigan Avenue, an independent board similar to the one for the Martin Luther King corridor.

– The purchase of three 2027 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles and a Chevrolet Blazer EV for $185,347. Officials said the EV is the city’s first police electric vehicle and that all four replace older cruisers.

– First reading of a stormwater illicit discharge ordinance, added after a state compliance audit found the city code lacked such language.

– A $515,210 amendment to the Morrell Street engineering contract with Hubbell, Roth & Clark.

– A $1.9 million engineering amendment tied to about $24 million in drinking water state revolving fund money, about $18 million of it forgivable, for replacing roughly 2,000 lead service lines.

– Reallocating just over $37,000 in unspent federal Community Development Block Grant money to the city’s home rehabilitation program, which has nearly 30 pending applications.

– The sale of city-owned lots to the Jackson Interfaith Nonprofit Housing Corp., also known as King Community Homes, for $1,500, and of two properties to the Church of God of Jackson for $730.