MailMax Joins Wilcox Newspapers Family 

Far Ahead Advertising and Southwest Michigan’s best weekly, MailMax, are now part of the Wilcox Newspapers family. An agreement was signed with former publisher Glen Head taking effect on Monday, October 5, 2026.

The new owner, Mike Wilcox, is a newspaper industry veteran with more than 50 years of experience. Through Wilcox Newspapers, he currently owns 17 Michigan newspapers, including the Journal Era in Berrien Springs and 11 others serving the Southwest Michigan counties of Allegan, Cass, Van Buren, St. Joseph, Kalamazoo and Calhoun.



In 2026, Wilcox also acquired a newspaper press, further demonstrating his commitment to the future of local newspapers.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better situation,” Wilcox said. “MailMax, its rich history, and its loyal employees, who strive every day to produce a superior product, are a credit to the newspaper industry. To step in and continue that legacy is a dream come true.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to the readers, advertisers and employees who have supported MailMax and helped make it what it is today,” Head said. “After more than 25 years, this was obviously a very important decision for me. I wanted to make sure MailMax would be in good hands with someone who understands and believes in community newspapers. I’m excited about what Wilcox Newspapers can bring to MailMax, and I’m also looking forward to continuing to work with our advertisers and being part of the next chapter.”

Glen Head, along with Doug Farrell, started Far Ahead Advertising in 1998 publishing several local visitors’ guides, niche publications and its signature MailMax newspaper.

Head and the existing MailMax team will remain in place as the publication begins this new chapter as part of Wilcox Newspapers.

Readers can expect to see some exciting changes to MailMax in the coming weeks, including a larger page format, an increased emphasis on local news and the additional resources that come from being part of the greater Wilcox Newspapers organization.

Wilcox Newspapers thanks MailMax’s readers and advertisers for the support that has sustained the publication over the years. As this new chapter begins, the company looks forward to building on that foundation, strengthening local connections and continuing to serve the community for years to come.