Main Street team checks out progress in LaFayette

LaFayette Main Street board members with Mainstreet of Alabama members having dinner at Krave Korner .

By Pamela Whitlow

Correspondent

The Mainstreet of Alabama resource team hit LaFayette running last Tuesday morning, straight into sightseeing, completing a driving tour, followed by a walking tour of the town.

The walking tour included checking out sites like, the historic theater, local businesses, and the town square!

“We were happy to have them with us so they could meet amazing community members and enjoy our town.” Said Executive Director DeAnna Hand.

LaFayette Main Street Visioning Session was held later that day at LaFayette Baptist Church with a packed house full of committed and passionate community members!

On Wednesday the Mainstreet Resource Team interviewed business owners, pastors from the city and community members etc. to introduce them to Main Street and get their input about the needs of the city. The team also put out a Pulse Poll survey to get community ideas and feedback.

A dinner hosted by the LaFayette Main Street board members at Krave Korner followed.

On Thursday, The team presented findings and suggestions to the community at Vines Funeral Home Chapel for the upcoming changes to come in the near future to revamp downtown LaFayette.

“We are so appreciative of the hours of interviews, discussions with community members/business owners, and facilitating our visioning session to present this vital information for our future planning. This was an open presentation and we invited all to attend! These are exciting times for our little town and you won’t want to miss it!” summarized Hand.