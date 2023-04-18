Man arrested, charged with making ‘terrorist threats’ against TR Middle School

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

UPDATED 11:18 a.m. Friday, April 18

THREE RIVERS — A Three Rivers man was arrested Monday for allegedly making a threat against Three Rivers Middle School.

James Roberts, 54, was charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism after allegedly calling in a threat against the middle school Friday, April 14. He was arraigned on Tuesday morning from the St. Joseph County Jail in front of a magistrate, with a bond set at $250,000. If convicted, Roberts could face up to 20 years in prison.

According to Michigan State Police, Roberts allegedly called News Channel 3 in Kalamazoo on April 14, stating he was going to “shoot up” the middle school. The threat was subsequently shared with the school and reported to law enforcement.

Through investigations by MSP, a suspect was identified and a search warrant was obtained and executed at his Three Rivers residence. No weapons were found, but Roberts was arrested and lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail on a charge of making terrorist threats.

The incident forced Three Rivers Community Schools to close down for the day on Monday, a decision announced to parents Sunday night. In a statement Monday, Superintendent Nikki Nash said safety was their “top priority,” and that school administrators met with local law enforcement Monday morning to acquire “additional information” on the steps being taken in response to the threat.

“Questions posed by the school district to local law enforcement were satisfactorily answered during this meeting,” Nash said in the statement.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Three Rivers Police Department, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, and the Michigan State Police for their attention to this matter and ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of our staff and students.”

At Tuesday’s arraignment, Prosecutor David Marvin requested that no bond be set, calling Roberts a “risk to not appear” and a “risk to public safety,” and that the shutdown of school Monday impacted families and students.

The incident remains open pending further investigation. Roberts is scheduled for a pre-exam conference in St. Joseph County 3B District Court on May 2, and a preliminary examination on May 9 at 1 p.m.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@threeriversnews.com.