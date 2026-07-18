Man arrested in Centreville after standoff

44-year-old Isaiah Christopher Merkle was arrested Monday following a standoff in Centreville. (Photo via St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office)

CENTREVILLE — A Centreville man was arrested Monday after a standoff that blocked traffic for a time in the village.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, department personnel encountered the man, identified as 44-year-old Isaiah Christopher Merkle, in a secured area of the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies claim he had driven onto the sidewalk next to the building and stopped with the front of his vehicle facing the building.

Merkle fled the property after being confronted, driving west and nearly causing a traffic crash in the process. Deputies located Merkle and his vehicle near the west village limits of Centreville, where a standoff ensued and the St. Joe Valley Special Response Team was activated.

During the incident, police claim Merkle called 911 and stated he had a handgun and a shotgun. Traffic in the area was stopped while negotiations continued. After several minutes, deputies took Merkle into custody, claiming they had to deploy a taser in the process because he was resisting arrest.

Deputies claim that during the investigation, Merkle told them he was intending to drive his vehicle through the Sheriff’s Office building.

Merkle was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail, charged with third-degree operating while intoxicated and four counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer. Bond was set at $50,000.

“This was a dangerous incident, and I’m proud of the teamwork shown by our deputies and all the agencies involved in bringing it to an end,” Sheriff Chad Spence said in a statement. “It also serves as a reminder that our deputies and employees face risks even while reporting to work or leaving at the end of their shift. Providing them with a safe and secure workplace remains one of my highest priorities.”

Deputies were assisted by the Centreville-Constantine Police Department, Three Rivers Police Department, Michigan State Police, Centreville Fire Department, Three Rivers Ambulance, St. Joseph County Central Dispatch and the St. Joseph Valley Special Response Team.