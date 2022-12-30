Man charged with dealing drugs from MP hotel room

A Saginaw man, Johnathon J. Tillman, 42, is looking at a lengthy prison sentence if he is found guilty of dealing drugs from a hotel room in Mt. Pleasant.

He was arrested in the early morning hours on December 16, when officers from MINT (The Mid-Michigan Investigation Narcotics Team) and from the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police raided his hotel room at the Days Inn on East Pickard Road in the City.

Tillman was allegedly using phone messenger apps to deal drugs from his hotel room. Officers searching the room found money and drugs including crack cocaine, cocaine and fentanyl in the room and in Tillman’s clothes and also found scales, a cutting agent, baggies and a weapon.

His phone was confiscated and reportedly had messages that officers believed were requests to buy drugs. They also found three money transactions from December 15 that could be connected to a woman who was arrested at another location and is now facing possession charges.

Charges against Tillman include intent to deliver less than 50 grams of narcotics – two counts; as a repeat offender; possession of between 25-49 grams of a narcotic – two counts; of using a computer to commit a crime – two counts; and possession of a dangerous weapon.

His next hearing is January 12.